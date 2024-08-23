Magsayo continues ascent in super featherweight world rankings

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former world champion Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo is edging closer to another shot at a world title.

The Boholano fighter, who once held the World Boxing Council (WBC) featherweight title, made significant gains in the latest August rankings.

Magsayo is now ranked No. 3 in the WBC’s super featherweight division and holds the No. 5 spot in the World Boxing Organization (WBO).

READ MORE:

PMI’s Asilo is lone Pinoy warrior in Japan’s mega boxing event

Magsayo outboxes Mexican foe to win WBA regional title in Las Vegas

Magsayo debuts in the 130lbs division with a vicious knockout win

Eumir Marcial locks in on pro career, eyes December fight

At 29, Magsayo is determined to become a two-division world champion.

His move up to super featherweight in 2023 followed back-to-back losses in his quest to reclaim the WBC featherweight title. Despite these setbacks, Magsayo’s transition to the higher weight class has been marked by a series of impressive performances.

As one of the banner boxers of MP Promotions, Magsayo has shown that his journey back to world champion status is not just a dream. He secured consecutive victories in the super featherweight division, defeating seasoned opponents Isaac Avelar by knockout and Eduardo Ramirez by unanimous decision—both fights taking place in the United States.

Magsayo’s professional record now stands at 26 wins, 17 by knockout, with only 2 defeats.

Looking ahead, Magsayo could face other top contenders in the WBC super featherweight rankings, such as No. 2-ranked former world champion O’Shaquie Foster (22-3, 12 KOs) of the United States or the hard-hitting Mexican Eduardo Hernandez (35-2, 32 KOs), who is ranked No. 4. There’s also the possibility of a title bout against the reigning WBC super featherweight champion, Robson Conceicao of Brazil.

Meanwhile, in the WBO, the world super featherweight title remains in the hands of Mexican star Emanuel Navarrete.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP