Magsayo outboxes Mexican foe to win WBA regional title in Las Vegas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo continued to impress in the junior lightweight or the super featherweight division after defeating Eduardo Ramirez by unanimous decision on Saturday, June 15 (June 16, Manila Time), at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, United States.

Magsay, a former world champion from Bohol, wrested the World Boxing Association (WBA) Inter-Continental super featherweight title after 10 rounds in his bout featured in the undercard of the Gervonta Davis-Frank Martin world title showdown.

All three judges at ringside favored Magsayo after outboxing Ramirez in their lopsided bout. Judges Don Trella and Glen Feldman gave Magsayo an identical score of 97-92, while Lisa Giampa had Magsayo leading by a wide margin of 99-90.

Magsayo improved his record to 26 wins with 17 knockouts and two defeats, while Ramirez suffered his fourth defeat with 28 wins, 13 knockouts, and three draws.

Like most bouts, both boxers started cautiously, measuring themselves before diving into the fray.

In the second round, Magsayo started to land his power punches, forcing Ramirez to up his guard.

Then came the third-round knockdown for Magsayo after hitting Ramirez with a hard right. Ramirez didn’t get up right away and took his time to recover.

Instead of backing down, Ramirez proved he was like most Mexican ring warriors, engaging Magsayo in a fierce bell-to-bell battle.

However, in the middle rounds, Magsayo used his power punches and speed to outbox Ramirez. There was even an instance that Magsayo made Ramirez spit his mouthguard after getting hit with a left jab.

