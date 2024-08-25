Duterte told by House: Explain your ‘jokes’

MANILA, Philippines — Former President Rodrigo Duterte and his allies have been dared by leaders of the House of Representatives’ quad committee to prove that his public statements about killing drug personalities were really “jokes” or “hyperbole.”

This is if he wants the public to believe that he had no responsibility over the extrajudicial killings that happened under his watch, said the House of Representatives quad committee.

Surigao del Norte Rep. Robert Ace Barbers and Laguna Rep. Dan Fernandez, who co-chairs the panel, made the call after its Thursday hearing where testimonies from two convicted hitmen were heard.

The hitmen claimed that Duterte had issued kill orders against three Chinese drug lords in 2016.

READ MORE:

Duterte ordered killing of 3 Chinese men in 2016, hitman claims

‘Betrayal’ behind Tan, Magdadaro’s decision to testify vs Duterte– solon

Duterte ordered killing of 3 Chinese men in 2016, hitman claims

The inmates, Leopoldo Tan Jr. and Fernando Magdadaro, testified they killed Chinese nationals Chu Kin Tung, Li Lang Yang and Wong Meng Pin, in exchange for P1 million “per head” and their freedom.

“This is the right moment for the former administration, especially to its former officials and the former president, to justify that they were correct in saying that the pronouncements of the former President were all jokes or strong words but are not real,” said Fernandez, chair of the House committee on public order and safety, which is part of the four-member panel.

Fernandez recalled: “We still remember the time when the former President was always saying, ‘Papatayin kita. Maihulog kita sa helicopter (I’ll kill you. Will throw you out [to your death] from a helicopter)’—things like that.”

Just kidding

Even now, Duterte’s officials and allies would often defend him by claiming he was joking or exaggerating.

But rights groups that accused him of crimes against humanity before the International Criminal Court argued it is precisely this rhetoric that made him the most culpable in the thousands of deaths during the drug war.

Deadly, not funny

Barbers said the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency confirmed other inmates are willing to testify about drug war-related killings during the Duterte administration.

“We evaluated the situation and sought legal experts for comments, and we saw that their testimony has value because their testimonies are very serious,” he added.

Based on the Human Rights Watch, Duterte’s “war on drugs” resulted in the deaths of more than 12,000 Filipinos, with an estimated “2,555 of the killings attributed to the Philippine National Police.”

The PNP itself has officially acknowledged more than 6,000 killings in police antidrug operations.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP