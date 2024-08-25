Apple Rubin secures second win in tough ASEAN Chess tilt in Laos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu’s Apple Rubin notched her second victory in the 22nd ASEAN+ Age-Group Chess Championships 2024, held in Vientiane, Laos.

The 14-year-old Rubin from Toledo City, Cebu, is competing in the Girls-14 division. As the sole representative from Cebu in the Philippine delegation, this tournament marks Rubin’s debut on the international stage.

After five rounds, Rubin accumulated 2.5 points, with two wins, one draw, and two losses. Despite a setback in the fourth round against Hoang Nguyen Giang, Rubin bounced back in the fifth round with a crucial win over Ngoc Lin Tram Tran, maintaining her competitive edge.

Currently, Rubin is positioned ninth out of the 14 participants, with the majority being Vietnamese players. She is set to face Phuc Minh Huynh of Vietnam in the sixth round.

Her fellow Filipinos, Iana Angela Sotaridona is in fourth place with 3.0 points, while Anica Shey Dimatangihan holds the 12th spot with 1.5 points.

Accompanying Rubin in the competition is Jeah Gacang, founder of the Toledo Xignex Trojans and chess grassroots program coordinator for the Toledo City Sports Commission.

