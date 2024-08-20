Toledo chess prodigy Apple Rubin vies for Laos int’l tilt

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Toledo City’s chess prodigy, Apple Rubin, has managed to overcome huge challenges as she represents the Philippines in the 22nd ASEAN Age Group Chess Championships in Vientiane, Laos, from August 21 to 31.

Despite her financial struggles and difficult journey, Rubin’s unwavering determination led her to her first international tournament. Under the tutelage of Toledo-Xignex Trojans team owner Atty. Jeah Gacang, Rubin’s resilient spirit has propelled her to don the Philippines’ tri-colors on the international stage.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Rubin shared her gratitude for the support that she’s received and her hopes for the tournament.

“What I need most right now is financial support and prayers for safety as I participate in my first international chess competition. This support will greatly help me excel in the tournament,” Rubin said.

Rubin’s journey to Laos wasn’t easy. She faced significant challenges, including passport delays due to issues with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

Vientiane tournament

The Vientiane tournament represents a crucial moment in Rubin’s young career, providing her with the opportunity to compete against the best players in her age group.

“This tournament is incredibly important to me because it gives me the chance to compete against chess players from different countries and grow as a player. Representing not only Toledo, but also the Philippines, on the international stage fills me with pride,” Rubin shared.

Despite the challenges, Rubin expressed her gratitude for the support that she has received. Philippine Consulate General Jed Llona helped expedite her passport, and the Toledo City government, along with Vice Governor Hilario Davide III and other local officials, provided full backing for her journey.

“I’m blessed with generous people around me who unconditionally share their knowledge and continuously coach me on how to improve my games,” Rubin said.

“Since Batang Pinoy 2022, I’ve been dreaming of competing on the international stage, and I’ve been preparing for this moment ever since.”

Mixed emotions

As she heads into the tournament, Rubin is filled with both excitement and determination.

“I’m experiencing mixed emotions. I’m very excited and happy to finally compete internationally, but I’m also nervous about what might happen. However, I believe that nothing is impossible with God, so I will just be myself and seek His guidance, whatever happens,” she said.

Gacang, who has mentored Rubin since their gold medal finish in Batang Pinoy 2022, praised the young player’s growth and determination.

“Apple is a true warrior. With the lessons from her trainers and her own experiences, I believe she’s more than ready to excel on the international stage,” Gacang said.

“She embodies everything we could hope for in a young chess champion,” she added.

Rubin’s participation in the 22nd ASEAN Age Group Chess Championships is not only a significant step in her career but also a testament to Toledo City’s emerging status as a chess hotspot.

The city, home to the Toledo Xignex-Trojans, remains committed to nurturing young talents like Rubin, who represents the future of Philippine chess.

