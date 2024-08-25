NSC: China’s claim it rescued Filipinos near Escoda is ‘fake news’

MANILA, Philippines — The National Security Council (NSC) on Sunday disputed Beijing’s claim that Philippine personnel fell overboard and were rescued by the China Coast Guard (CCG) while en route to Escoda (Sabina) Shoal, saying the CCG was geared towards “obstructing” the “mission to resupply Filipino fishermen with diesel, food, and medical supplies.”

The NSC said the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) vessel BRP Datu Sanday (MMOV 3002) was hit by a CCG ship and water cannoned by seven others on Sunday afternoon. The CCG maritime vessels were operating from Hasa-Hasa (Half-Moon) Shoal to Escoda Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

Hasa-Hasa Shoal is located 60 nautical miles (nm) from Rizal, Palawan, while Escoda Shoal is 110 nm away from the same area.

READ: China Coast Guard ship rams BFAR vessel near Escoda Shoal

“The BRP Datu Sanday was targeted by the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) ship 626 and multiple China Coast Guard ships, which attempted to encircle and block the humanitarian mission,” the NSC said.

“The CCG vessels made close perilous maneuvers that resulted in ramming, blasted horns, and deployed water cannons against the BFAR vessel, eventually leading to the latter’s engine failure and forcing an early termination of the humanitarian operation,” it added.

READ: Chinese, Philippine ships ‘collided’ in disputed South China Sea, Beijing says

Serious risk

The NSC called China’s actions “unprofessional, aggressive, and illegal,” which posed a “serious risk” to the safety of the crew onboard the Philippine vessel and other Filipinos they intended to help.

“Claims suggesting that our personnel fell overboard and were subsequently rescued by the Chinese Coast Guard are completely unfounded. This fake news and misinformation serves as a clear illustration of the PRC’s (People’s Republic of China) willingness to distort the truth and engage in disinformation to bolster its public image,” it added.

READ: China fires flares at PH plane in Zamora Reef, Scarborough Shoal

The Philippine government has reiterated its call to China to stop “provocative actions that destabilize regional peace and security.”

“The Philippines remains steadfast in asserting its rights in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the 2016 Arbitral Award,” the NSC added.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP