PAOCC: We can’t discount Roque’s possible involvement in Pogos

MANILA, Philippines — The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) said it could no longer “discount” the possibility that former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque was involved in the operations of raided Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogos) in Tarlac and Pampanga provinces.

In a news forum on Saturday, PAOCC spokesperson Winston Casio said they would like to give Roque the benefit of the doubt. However, he revealed that Roque’s name kept appearing on the documents found in the raided Pogo hub in Porac, Pampanga.

“But then again, now that his name keeps on cropping up in the documents, in the digital footprint, in the testimonial footprint, we cannot discount his possible involvement in all of these matters,” Casio said.

READ: Porac Pogo hub: Inventory of items done, letter with Roque’s name found

“I don’t believe in coincidence anymore as far as Harry Roque is concerned. His footprint is everywhere, but of course, you have to put one plus equals two to build a case,” he added.

‘Not motivated by politics’

Casio also said the PAOCC is “not motivated by politics” or “personal interests” as the commission initially found nothing suspicious in documents bearing Roque’s name.

READ: Harry Roque, 11 others named in DOJ immigration lookout bulletin

“In fact, the public may recall that when the documents attributed to Roque were found in Lucky South 99, our executive director, Undersecretary Gilbert Cruz, and myself said we found nothing suspicious as far as those documents were concerned,” he said.

Roque on Saturday night said PAOCC seemed to be “fond of publicity.”

“Spokesperson Mr. Winston Casio has given at least three media interviews in a span of one week. Kapag tinatanong ang status ng kaso, laging sinasabi ng PAOCC na nangangalap pa lang sila ng ebidensiya. Pero panay kaliwa’t kanan na pa-interview,” he said.

(But if asked about the status of the case, PAOCC always says they are still consolidating the evidence. But they are doing interviews left and right.)

“Tama na po ang walang basehan trial by publicity (Stop this trial by publicity that has no basis). I reiterate my call to the PAOCC: Submit their evidence to the prosecutor’s office. File a case so I can defend myself in the proper court. Maghihintay po tayo (Let us wait),” he added.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP