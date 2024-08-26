Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024: List of winners

Here is the final list of winners for the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024 at the Cebu City Sports Center slated on August 25 and 26.

RITUAL SHOWDOWN

Grand champion: Naga City

2nd place: Municipality of Minglanilla

3rd place: Lapu-Lapu City

4th place: Carcar City

5th place: Municipality of Madridejos

6th place: Mandaue City

7th place: Municipality of Borbon

8th place: Municipality of San Fernando

9th place: Municipality of Liloan and Toledo City

10th place: Municipality of Argao

11th place: Municipality of Moalboal

12th place: Municipality of Consolacion

13th place: Municipalities of Tudela and Alegria

14th place: Municipality of Badian

15th place: Municipalities of Sibonga and Tuburan

STREET DANCE COMPETITION

1st place: Carcar City

2nd place: Municipality of Liloan

3rd place: Municipality of Barili

4th place: Municipality of Consolacion

5th place: Municipality of Poro

BEST IN DECORATED FLOAT

1st place: Municipality of Consolacion

2nd place: Municipality of Sogod

3rd place: Municipality of Carmen

4th place: Municipality of Bantayan

5th place: Municipality of Balamban

BEST IN MAYOR’S INTRODUCTION VIDEO

1st place: Municipality of Madridejos

2nd place: Lapu-Lapu City

3rd place: Municipality of Santander

4th place: Municipality of Samboan

5th place: Municipality of Alegria

Best Festival Jingle: Municipality of Consolacion

Best in Festival Costume: Municipality of Madridejos

Best in Carroza Design: Municipality of Bantayan

FESTIVAL QUEEN

Pasigarbo sa Sugbo Festival Queen 2024: Carcar City’s Marie Yasmin Fabian

1st runner up: Lapu-Lapu City’s Sofi Maxim Margareta Grenmo

2nd runner up: Municipality of Minglanilla’s Kyra Rei Hopkins

3rd runner up: Municipality of Argao’s Britanny Noynay Verleysen

4th runner up: Municipality of Liloan’s Qatari Semlante

Best Festival Queen Costume: Municipality of Carmen’s Eden Grace Mendez

Miss Photogenic: Municipality of Poro’s Mary Love Lopez