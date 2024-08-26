menu
Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024: List of winners

Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024: List of winners: In photo is the Naga City contingent illuminating the Cebu City Sports Center in the performance for the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024 Ritual Showdown.

The Naga City contingent illuminated the Cebu City Sports Center in their performance for the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024 ritual showdown. | CDN Digital photo/Niña Mae Oliverio

Here is the final list of winners for the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024 at the Cebu City Sports Center slated on August 25 and 26.

RITUAL SHOWDOWN
Grand champion: Naga City
2nd place: Municipality of Minglanilla
3rd place: Lapu-Lapu City
4th place: Carcar City
5th place: Municipality of Madridejos
6th place: Mandaue City
7th place: Municipality of Borbon
8th place: Municipality of San Fernando
9th place: Municipality of Liloan and Toledo City
10th place: Municipality of Argao
11th place: Municipality of Moalboal
12th place: Municipality of Consolacion
13th place: Municipalities of Tudela and Alegria
14th place: Municipality of Badian
15th place: Municipalities of Sibonga and Tuburan

READ MORE: Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024: LIVE UPDATES

STREET DANCE COMPETITION
1st place: Carcar City
2nd place: Municipality of Liloan
3rd place: Municipality of Barili
4th place: Municipality of Consolacion
5th place: Municipality of Poro

BEST IN DECORATED FLOAT
1st place: Municipality of Consolacion
2nd place: Municipality of Sogod
3rd place: Municipality of Carmen
4th place: Municipality of Bantayan
5th place: Municipality of Balamban

BEST IN MAYOR’S INTRODUCTION VIDEO
1st place: Municipality of Madridejos
2nd place: Lapu-Lapu City
3rd place: Municipality of Santander
4th place: Municipality of Samboan
5th place: Municipality of Alegria

Best Festival Jingle: Municipality of Consolacion

Best in Festival Costume: Municipality of Madridejos

Best in Carroza Design: Municipality of Bantayan

FESTIVAL QUEEN
Pasigarbo sa Sugbo Festival Queen 2024: Carcar City’s Marie Yasmin Fabian
1st runner up: Lapu-Lapu City’s Sofi Maxim Margareta Grenmo
2nd runner up: Municipality of Minglanilla’s Kyra Rei Hopkins
3rd runner up: Municipality of Argao’s Britanny Noynay Verleysen
4th runner up: Municipality of Liloan’s Qatari Semlante

Best Festival Queen Costume: Municipality of Carmen’s Eden Grace Mendez

Miss Photogenic: Municipality of Poro’s Mary Love Lopez

TAGS: List of winners, Pasigarbo Sa Sugbo 2024
