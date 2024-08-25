Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024: LIVE UPDATES

CEBU CITY, Philippines–Here are the latest updates of the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024, which will be held at the Cebu City Sports Center on August 25, 2024.

The weather condition for the upcoming Pasigarbo sa Sugbo this Sunday, August 25, 2024, may not be favorable to the spectators, especially those who will watch the street dancing competition.

This was shared by Engineer Alfredo Quiblat, chief of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in Mactan in a phone interview on Wednesday, August 21.

A total of 51 contingents will compete in this year’s Pasigarbo sa Sugbo at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) from August 25 to 26.

On August 25 and 26, Cebu City will host the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo once again.

Known as the ‘Festival of Festivals,’ this year’s event is expected to be bigger and better than ever before.

List of contingents/performers for Pasigarbo 2024

Here is the sequence of performers for the 2024 Pasigarbo sa Sugbo Festival, which will be held at the Cebu City Sports Center on Sunday, August 25.

Will Minglanilla’s Sugat Kabanhawan Festival retain its title or will another municipality reign supreme this year?

Road closures for Pasigarbo sa Sugbo

This Sunday, August 25, the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) will once again be filled with performers and spectators for the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024.

On the day of the festival, the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) will be implementing traffic arrangements and road closures at specific areas near the venue.

Pasigarbo 2024 Festival Queens

Aside from the contingents’ performances, Cebuanos are also looking forward to the performances and showdown of their very own festival queens representing each of their municipalities.

It can be recalled that Cordova’s Mariel Bogert was named the winning Pasigarbo Festival Queen last year after several controversies surrounding the announcement of winners.

This year, 47 beautiful Cebuanas will compete for the coveted crown for the 2024 Pasigarbo Festival Queen. Who do you think will it be?

