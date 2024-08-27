Naga City on winning Pasigarbo: All efforts go to the performers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After clinching the grand champion title for the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024 ritual showdown, Naga City Mayor Valdemar Chiong said it was cooperation and unity that made their contingent reach the top.

The Naga City contingent showcased their Dagitab Festival (Festival of Lights) at the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo ritual showdown on August 25. They received a P5 million cash prize from the Capitol.

“Cooperation and unity gyud sa amoa kay tanang kapitan nagtabang man, tanan sa skwelahan, ang mga administrators, gitagaan nila’g higayon ang mga bata nga makapractice,” Chiong said.

(It was really our cooperation and unity because all captains helped, all the schools, and the administrators, they gave the children time to practice.)

Aside from that, Chiong also credited their Integrated Center for Science, Technology, Culture and Arts, a public high school, where some of their performers came from.

“Tingali nakatabang to sa dance nila nga ilang gihimo,” Chiong said.

(Perhaps, that helped in the dance that they were performing.)

On top of that, Chiong extended his gratitude to the dancers and their parents, as well as the supporters of their contingent for making their preparations successful.

Moreover, this city in southern Cebu celebrates its Festival of Lights every December.

Chiong told CDN Digital that the Christmas celebration in Naga is one of the most anticipated events in Cebu, especially during their Christmas lighting ceremony.

“Mao sad na’y among gipakita kay mao man na’y usa nga makit-an nga ang progress sa Naga is through lights,” he said.

(That is also what we portrayed because that is one of the things that one can see that the progress of Naga is through lights.)

He also invited the public to witness the lighting ceremony this coming December 8.

When asked if their city is ready to host the Pasigarbo next year, Chiong said that they had been ready for a while, in case it would happen.

“I was expecting this Pasigarbo sa Sugbo will be held in Naga pero wa man diay mahinayon but we were preparing for it,” he added.

(I was expecting this Pasigarbo sa Sugbo will be held in Naga but it did not push through but we were preparing for it.)

As of this writing, the Capitol has yet to announce next year’s Pasigarbo venue.

A total of 51 contingents competed in this year’s Pasigarbo sa Sugbo, including Lapu-Lapu City which placed 3rd on its first entry in the Festival of Festivals.