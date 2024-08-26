Cops likely to find Quiboloy’s bunker entrance, detect ‘signs of life’

MANILA, Philippines — The entrance of the underground bunker of the compound of embattled Pastor Apollo Quiboloy is likely to be found soon, Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said on Monday.

Fajardo said the authorities’ ground-penetrating radar is detecting “signs of life” in an underground area spanning 20-30 meters.

“Without giving specifics, that is now the focus of our search because our penetrating radar detects a sign of life inside a particular ground,” Fajardo said, speaking partly in Filipino, in a press conference in Camp Crame.

“We believe that we could soon detect the secret entrance and passageway,” she added.

Around 2,000 members of the PNP raided the compound of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ in Buhangin District, Davao City over the weekend.

Quiboloy is believed to be hiding inside the KOJC compound, according to Davao Police Regional Office director Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III.

The religious leader and the five co-accused face child abuse cases before the Davao City court. He also has standing arrest warrants for human trafficking issued by a Pasig City court.

