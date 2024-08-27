Police investigating the identity of individuals in Moalboal sex video

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Moalboal Police Station is currently investigating a video that circulated on social media, showing two individuals engaging in sexual activity beside a seawater riprap in Sitio Panagsama, Barangay Basdiot, Moalboal.

The video, which spread last week, has since been deleted from Facebook.

Police Captain Brigido Paca II, chief of the Moalboal Police Station, said they are trying to identify the individuals involved by visiting the area.

However, in the video, their faces are not clearly visible as the incident occurred at night.

“Didto sila sa pinakatumoy sa riprap sa kilid. Unya naa pa gyuy suga sa discobar sa atubangan, maong dili makita ang nawong,” Paca said.

Paca added that they are still uncertain whether the video was taken on Friday or Saturday, or if it was captured some time ago.

“Kadto man gung Friday ug Saturday, daghan kaayong tawo didto, pero sa video, gamay ra ang tawo nga makita,” he added.

He also mentioned that they have visited nearby establishments, such as beach resorts, to gather additional information.

They have also reviewed CCTV footage from these establishments.

Paca warned those involved in the video that they may face charges for public scandal.

RELATED STORIES

Sex video scandal ni Mark Anthony Fernandez trending online?

Police nab man for P1M ‘sex video’ extortion

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP