Sara explains silence on WPS issue: Not my role to speak about it

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte defended her silence on the West Philippine Sea (WPS) disputes, asserting that it is the responsibility of relevant agencies, not her office, to address these issues.

Speaking at the House of Representatives’ committee on appropriations’ hearing on Tuesday, Duterte responded to criticisms regarding her silence on China’s harassment of Filipino fisherfolk and Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) personnel in the WPS.

According to Duterte, while silence can be perceived as a lack of response on her part, it is “well-settled” that crafting a foreign policy is President’s responsibility.

“While silence on specific harassment issues may be perceived as a lack of response, it is essential to recognize that such decisions are made following established mandates and particular responsibilities of relevant agencies. It is well-settled that the President is the chief architect of foreign policy,” she said.

“It therefore follows that appropriate agencies are tasked with addressing and implementing measures related to our foreign policy positions and principles,” she added.

Disputed region

According to Duterte, she also agrees that the Philippines’ claims on the disputed region at the WPS are anchored on the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) award, which stated that China’s nine-dash line claim has no historical nor legal basis.

However, the Vice President said that bilateral relations should not be dictated by a singular issue.

“As Filipinos, we are all in agreement that our claim is firmly anchored on the Unclos (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea) and the 2016 Arbitral Award. But we must also bear in mind that Bilateral relations are not dictated by a singular issue or concern like a territorial dispute, but rather by a comprehensive approach that considers the broader context of shared interests and regional stability,” Duterte said.

“As a reserve officer of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, I sincerely appreciate the sacrifices made by our uniformed personnel in the service of our national interests. However, it is crucial to avoid politicizing their sacrifices for media soundbites or social media commentary. Instead, we should focus on ensuring that their efforts are recognized and valued in a manner that respects their contributions and upholds the dignity of their service, which we in the OVP continue to do and have always chosen to do away from the cameras,” she added.

Silent over key issues

Several personalities within the opposition and the administration have questioned why Duterte remains silent over key issues, particularly over the WPS. Last March 26, Akbayan Party head Rafaela David asked why Duterte allegedly has time to defend Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder Apollo Quiboloy who is facing child abuse and trafficking charges, but cannot spare a moment to speak about the WPS.

House Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe meanwhile last July 26 said that the Vice President’s silence on issues like the WPS and the illegal activities within Philippine offshore gaming operators (Pogo) hubs is both concerning and worrisome.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. however said that he sees no reason why Duterte should be required to speak her mind on these issues. Last April 13 — after the first ever trilateral meeting between the Philippines, the United States, and Japan — Marcos said it is not the Vice President’s role to speak on such matters.

