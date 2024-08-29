Anime craze in Otakufest 2024:  A celebration of creativity and community

Otakufest, the most anticipated gathering of cosplayers and otakus in the Visayas region, returns for a weekend of anime recreation with exhilarating anime screenings, interactive games, a galore of exclusive manga and merchandise, and a chance to meet and greet renowned cosplayers, from August 17 to 18, 2024.

At its core, Otakufest is a platform where creativity flourishes. Attendees are not only consumers but also creators—showcasing their own artwork, crafting unique costumes, and sharing their innovative ideas. This exchange of creative energy fuels the event, making it a dynamic space for artistic expression.

The animated affair sets the Skyhall Convention in SM Seaside City Cebu into a vibrant space for otakus to connect with fellow anime enthusiasts and get acquainted with Japanese pop culture through simultaneous workshops, including animation, crochet making, wig styling, and K-pop dance workshop.

Otakufest Director Jomar Joshua highlighted the event’s role in shifting perceptions: “In the past, this type of hobby was discriminated against because most people didn’t understand it. But because of events like this, people were able to understand and realize that it’s actually fun. Slowly, people accepted it and it became mainstream.”

Joshua also noted the growth of the community, particularly with the influx of new generations embracing this culture.

A weekend full of fun, fantasy-gaming, and fandom

Otakufest 2024 is much more than just a convention for fans to trade collectibles and enjoy entertainment. It’s a vibrant celebration that brings together a diverse community united by their passion for anime, manga, and pop culture.

This year’s festival was elevated by the presence of icons like Wiru, Miu, Kiichan, Bastinuod, Sharrie, and Diane, whose contributions added a special allure to the event. While performances by ASFIRE, Cess, Zera, Nami, Leon, and Hoshizora further enriched the experience, showcasing a diverse range of talents.

Making the event more memorable for attendees are a vast number of competitions: Cosplay Skit, Asian Pop Dance, Kara-OK!!, AniMotion, One-Shot Comic, OC Design, Cardfight Vanguard, Yu-Gi-Oh, Dungeons and Dragons, GunPia, Tekken 8 and more. Exclusive merchandise were also sold in the venue from Photo cards, figures, plushies, to customized button pins, stickers, totes, popsockets, and acrylic charms.

For more information about the event, visit the official Facebook page of the Otakufest or send an email to [email protected].