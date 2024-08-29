Lamudi Property Fair 2024: a Game-Changer in Property Investment

For its second leg this year, Lamudi Property Fair 2024, the country’s biggest property event brought houses, lots, condominiums, and other property options closer to property seekers in the Queen City of the South from August 16 to 18, 2024, at Robinson Galleria.

The best time to invest in property is now. MICHAEL RAQUIZA CEO LAMUDI

The Lamudi Property Fair is a unique opportunity to explore a wide array of property options all under one roof.

Michael Raquiza, CEO of Lamudi, said, “We created this event to make it easier for property seekers to find and invest in properties by bringing everything they need into one place.”

This fair, which features top developers, financial institutions, and exclusive offers, is designed to simplify your property search and investment process.

To those who want to save money on their property purchase, the event was definitely the place to be. Developers like RLC Residences offered a 2% discount exclusively at the fair. There were also fantastic giveaways, including refrigerators and iPhones, which can make moving into your new home even more exciting.

“The best time to invest in property is now,” says Raquiza. “Real estate prices are favorable, and the variety of properties available means there’s something for everyone.”

A Diverse Range of Properties

This year’s fair featured a different set of developers and sponsors, offering a wider variety of properties than in previous years. There were houses, lots, condominium units, and more, from residential communities to commercial districts. Whether you’re looking for affordable housing or luxury estates, the Lamudi Property Fair has you covered.

One of the standout features of the Lamudi Property Fair is the chance to interact with real estate agents and developers face-to-face. This is an opportunity to ask questions, get advice, and schedule site visits. Event sponsors like GFiber Prepaid and IKEA were also present, offering engaging presentations and fun booth activities to keep you entertained and informed.

A One-Stop Shop for All Your Property Needs

The three-day event included informative presentations and learning sessions from some of the country’s top developers and real estate players. Goers gained valuable insights into the latest market trends, investment strategies, and more.

But that was not all! Live participants had access to various exclusive deals prepared by the exhibitors, as well as engaging activities in which they won exciting raffle prizes!

The Lamudi Property Fair offered more than just property listings. Financial institutions like BPI and Pag-Ibig were on-site and ready to assist you with home loans and financing options. Security Bank, for instance, offered a special 5-year 6.8% promo rate for attendees. This comprehensive approach ensured anyone had all the necessary resources to make informed decisions.

Your Next Steps

Look forward to the next leg of the Lamudi Property Fair all over the Philippines. Whether you’re a seasoned investor or a first-time buyer, this one-of-a-kind property fair is a go-to that offers invaluable opportunities to learn, network, and invest.

