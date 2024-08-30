CVFA to elect new officers at crucial annual congress

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) is gearing up for its annual ordinary congress and elections, scheduled on Saturday, August 31, at the Golden Prince Hotel.

This year’s congress will be a pivotal event, featuring the election of new officers who will lead the regional football association into its next chapter.

Among the key agenda items are the presentation of the CVFA’s year-round reports, covering projects, technical updates, officiating standards, and financial matters.

“This year’s elections won’t be like before, where nominations were the basis. Under the new statutes of the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) and CVFA, officer nominations now undergo an integrity check,” said CVFA president Rodney Orale. “Candidates must also be Filipino citizens and registered as regular members of the CVFA.”

The CVFA currently boasts 57 regular club members, 36 from Cebu and 21 from Bohol. However, these numbers are expected to change, as Bohol prepares to establish its own regional football association before the year’s end.

Meanwhile, Cebu will return to its roots with a new identity as the Cebu Regional Football Association.

Orale is poised to retain his position as CVFA president, as he stands unopposed for the role.

Similarly, the vice presidency appears uncontested, with Nimrod Quiñones as the sole candidate. The position of female board member is also set, with Atty. Kirsten Erika Casas running unchallenged.

Other candidates vying for seats on the CVFA’s board of governors include Dr. Alvin Roxas, Dr. Edgar Molleno, Engr. Nilo Ferraren, Atty. Johndee Piasidad, Chad Songalia, Archie Reyes, Tirso Ramon Roa, Lord Seno, Jose Guy Ceniza, Frederick Alazas, Mark Queblatin, Evren Tasci, and Josephril Partosa.

The CVFA congress will start at 2 p.m. onwards. /clorenciana

