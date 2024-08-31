Former Magis Eagles stars face off in Division C finals decider

CEBU CITY, Philippines – All roads lead to the Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City Sunday night as the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 27 Division C finals culminate in a highly-anticipated Game 3 showdown.

The defending champions Nest Workspaces-Batch 2013, who entered the series as the overwhelming favorites, now find themselves on the brink of an upset.

The resilient Xchange Forex-Batch 2018 squad, determined to make a name for themselves, struck first with a stunning Game 1 victory on August 11, but Batch 2013 bounced back in Game 2 with a gritty 89-81 win on August 18, setting the stage for this do-or-die finale.

The stakes couldn’t be higher as these two teams, both boasting former Sacred Heart School Magis Eagles standouts, prepare for battle.

Division C Finals

Batch 2013 will once again turn to their seasoned core, led by Division C’s “Season Most Valuable Player” Rendell Senining and “Defensive Player of the Year” Fletcher Galvez.

They will be playing alongside Arc Gabriel Araw-Araw and Emman Malazarte in a crucial bid to retain their title.

On the other side, Batch 2018’s youthful energy will be spearheaded by Andrew Vincent Velasco, Eroll Pastor, Jed Cedrick Colonia, Lyder Kent Canieso, Xavier Tarriman, and Benedict Andrei Chua.

Chua, who earned a spot in Division C’s “Mythical Five” alongside Batch 2013’s Araw-Araw, will be instrumental as Batch 2018 aims to complete the upset and clinch the championship.

With both teams featuring alumni who once dominated the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) scene, tomorrow’s clash is more than just a battle for the SHAABAA title—it’s a contest of pride and legacy.

Tip-off is at 6 p.m., and fans can expect an intense and electrifying encounter as these former Magis Eagles stars leave it all on the court.

Last August 18, SHAABAA crowned the Core Pacific Group as the Division A champions, while Puresteel Manufacturing Corporation-Batch 2011 ruled Division B.

