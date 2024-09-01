CIT-U makes history with two first placers in EELE in same year

For the first time in its storied history, Cebu Institute of Technology —University (CIT-U) has produced two first-place topnotchers in the Electrical Engineering Licensure Examinations within the same year.

The CIT-U has long been synonymous with academic excellence, especially in the field of engineering. This year, the university achieved an unprecedented milestone by producing not one but two first-placers in the Electrical Engineering Licensure Examinations.

In April 2024, Engineer Raymond Geoman claimed the top spot in the licensure exam. Just a few months later, in August 2024, Engineer Christopher Regino Maranga followed suit, securing first place in the same exam. Both topnotchers came from the same graduating batch.

Alongside Maranga, Engineer Jane Edje Sayago secured the fourth spot and Engineer John Dale Quiñones landed fifth.

This recent feat has solidified CIT-U’s mantra, “CIT Tops Again,” now truer than ever. The achievement has further established their reputation as a “breeding ground” for topnotchers.

During a press conference on August 31, CIT-U president Bernard Nicolas Villamor reflected on the university’s consistent track record of producing topnotchers.

To date, CIT-U has already produced over 700 topnotchers, including 89 first-placers.

Villamor attributed this success to the university’s holistic approach to education, which seamlessly blends rigorous academic training with practical, hands-on experience in state-of-the-art facilities.

“This is where CIT-U’s strength truly liesâ€”not just in mastering subjects like mathematics and calculus, but in providing students with invaluable on-the-job training experiences,” Villamor said.

“CIT-U offers not just quality teaching, but a holistic experience,” he added.

Engineer Lowell Ratilla, the chairman of the Electrical Engineering Department, also shared that the success of the students at CIT-U is due to a combination of factors.

He said it comes from having very intelligent students, an excellent faculty, and strong support from the university administration.

“It’s a combination of several elements: our incredibly intelligent students, our top-tier faculty, and the strong support from the administration. Our university president actively supports us, which boosts the morale of our students,” Ratilla said.

He also noted that the department’s culture of excellence is deeply rooted in its history, with many faculty members being former topnotchers themselves. This legacy, combined with a modern curriculum and innovative training programs, ensures that CIT-U graduates are well-prepared to excel in their careers.

“Most of our faculty members were topnotchers themselves. This culture, along with our modern curriculum and training programs, ensures that our graduates are well-prepared to excel in the field. Our discussions and lectures are not just theoretical, they’re grounded in real-world experience,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dr. Evangeline Evangelista, the dean of the College of Engineering and Architecture (CEA), outlined the university’s strategic approach to sustaining its success in producing topnotchers.

She mentioned that the engineering programs, which make up over 70 percent of the university’s total enrollment, are carefully designed with a curriculum that thoroughly prepares students for the board exam.

“We carefully design our curriculum to prepare students thoroughly for the board exam. We added three specific courses that simulate the board exam experience,” she explained.

Furthermore, Evangelista mentioned that CIT-U requires students to undergo a mock board examination during their final semester. This simulation, which accounts for 10 percent of their final grade, is a strong predictor of their potential success in the actual exam, with those who pass the mock exam often expected to excel in the real one.

“This simulation replicates the actual board exam and counts for 10% of their final grade. It’s a good predictor of success, and those who pass the mock exam are generally expected to pass the real board exam,” she said.

She further highlighted the university’s commitment to continuous monitoring and feedback, noting that even after students graduate and begin their reviews, CIT-U maintains close communication with review centers to track the performance of its examinees, providing targeted recommendations for further review when necessary.

“We stay connected with review centers to track our examinees’ performance and make informed recommendations for additional review if needed,” she said. /clorenciana