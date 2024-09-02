Enteng update: Classes suspended in Metro Manila

MANILA, Philippines — Classes in all levels, both public and private in Metro Manila are suspended amid the effects of Tropical Storm Enteng, said the Palace on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024.

According to the Presidential Communications Office (PCO), the Office of the Executive Secretary declared the suspension of classes.

“In view of the inclement weather brought about by Tropical Storm Enteng, classes in public and private schools at all levels within the National Capital Region on 02 September 2024 are hereby suspended,” the PCO said in a statement.

Several local governments in Metro Manila already suspended their classes even before the Palace declaration.

It was 11 p.m. on Sunday when the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported that Enteng had strengthened into a tropical storm.

As of 3 a.m., Enteng was last spotted moving over the coastal waters of Vinzons, Camarines Norte at 10 kilometers per hour (km/h) west northwestward.

It carried maximum sustained winds of 75 kph and gustiness of up to 90 kph.

Despite the heavy rains in Metro Manila, no tropical cyclone signal warning is currently raised in the region.

Meanwhile, Signal No. 2 is raised over the northeastern portion of Camarines Norte; the northeastern portion of Camarines Sur; the eastern portion of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands; the eastern portion of Isabela; Polillo Islands; the eastern portion of Quirino; and the eastern portion of Kalinga.

Signal No. 1 is raised over the southern portion of Batanes; the eastern portion of Ilocos Norte; the eastern portion of Abra; Apayao; the rest of Kalinga; the eastern portion of Mountain Province; the eastern portion of Ifugao; the rest of Cagayan; the rest of Isabela; the rest of Quirino, the eastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya; the rest of Aurora; the eastern portion of Nueva Ecija; the eastern portion of Bulacan; the eastern portion of Rizal; the eastern portion of Laguna; the northern and southern portions of Quezon; Marinduque; the rest of Camarines Norte; the rest of Camarines Sur; Albay, Sorsogon; Catanduanes; and the northern portion of Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands.

