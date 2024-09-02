‘Enteng’ hits C. Visayas: 2 dead, 10 injured amid heavy rains

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Enteng hit Central Visayas, where two people were reported dead, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Monday.

The NDRRMC also received reports that 10 people were injured as heavy rains affected many parts of the country due to the storm

Based on the 8 a.m. weather bulletin of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), Enteng was 100 kilometers north-northwest of Daet, Camarines Norte, moving at 15 kilometers per hour (kph) west-northwestward and packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kph and gustiness of up to 90 kph.

Pagasa also raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 over Metro Manila and 27 other areas, and TCWS No. 2 over nine more areas in Luzon due to Enteng.

