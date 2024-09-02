Mike Rama teases slate for 2025 elections sans running mate

CEBU CITY, Philippines – With the filing of candidacy a month away, suspended Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama revealed the names of the people he planned to be part of his slate for his reelection bid in next year’s polls.

And some of the names he unveiled included those affiliated with the Bando Osmeña Pandok Kauswagan (BOPK).

In a press conference on Monday, September 2, 2024, Rama said he plans to endorse incumbents South District Rep. Edu Rama, Councilors Franklyn Ong, Jocelyn Pesquera, Philip Zafra, Noel Wenceslao, Dondon Hontiveros, and Jessica Resch as part of his slate.

Other familiar names he mentioned included Maria Pino, Ernest Herrera, Jerone Castillo, Collin Rossell, Sonia Cal, Peter Mancao, Harold Go, Gremar Barete, and his son Mikel Rama.

Ong, Resch and Barete are affiliated with the BOPK.

However, Rama did not reveal who will be his running mate.

When asked if he still plans to partner with Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, he said: “There will always be time for everything.”

There had been speculations that Rama and Garcia’s political relationship had been strained following the former’s suspension last May.

The two officials also had contradicting visions and plans in the recent Pasigarbo sa Sugbo and the Sinulog Festival 2025.

Rama insisted to have the Sinulog next year at the South Road Properties (SRP) again but Garcia wants to have it back in mainland Cebu City.

During Monday’s briefer, the mayor did not mince words when asked to comment on Garcia’s pronouncements to start planning for the Sinulog this week without him.

“Ayaw na siya patuga-tugaha… Is he a member of the SFI (Sinulog Foundation Inc.)?” he said.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP