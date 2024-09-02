6 suspected cases of mpox in Mandaue City, Cebu

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu–The Mandaue City Health Office said that they have recorded six suspected cases of mpox in the city.

Debra Maria Catulong, head of the MCHO, said these individuals were already advised for home isolation and are given medical and food kit.

Catulong said that the samples of the six suspected individuals were sent to the Research Institute For Tropical Medicine of the Department of Health for confirmation.

However, Catulong said one of the six was caught going out of her house to buy some things she needed.

But after she was caught, she promised not to leave her house until results are released.

With this, Catulong is encouraging those who manifest symptoms of Mpox to stay in their house for three weeks as advised by the doctor to protect others.

Catulong said that they recorded the suspect cases during last week’s consultations.

“Kung moadvise ang doctor nga maghome isolation ‘ta, motuman nalang gyud ta para sa kaayuhan sa tanan nga dili mokalat og samot, at least kung naa man ka ana nga infection malimited sa imoha kay ang mpox kay by itself lang self limiting ra man gyud siya mawala, unless kung naa kay laing infection that could compromise you or worsen the infection,” she said.

What is Mpox?

Mpox, also known as monkeypox, was first identified by scientists in 1958 when there were outbreaks of a “pox-like” disease in monkeys.

Mpox belongs to the same family of viruses as smallpox but causes milder symptoms like fever, chills and body aches. People with more serious cases can develop lesions on the face, hands, chest and genitals.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people with mpox often get a rash that may be located on hands, feet, chest, face, or mouth or near the genitals, including penis, testicles, labia, and vagina, and anus.

The CDC also said incubation period is 3–17 days. During this time, a person does not have symptoms and may feel fine.

The rash will go through several stages, including scabs, before healing. The rash can initially look like pimples or blisters and may be painful or itchy.

Other symptoms of mpox can include fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, exhaustion, muscle aches and backache, headache, and respiratory symptoms such as sore throat, nasal congestion, or cough.

You may experience all or only a few symptoms, says the CDC in its website.

