18,271 local, national positions up for grabs in 2025 polls – Comelec

By: Luisa Cabato - Inquirer.net | September 02,2024 - 02:46 PM

A total of 18,271 positions are up for grabs in the national and local elections next year, according to the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Comelec headquarters in Intramuros, Manila. INQUIRER FILES

A total of 18,271 positions are up for grabs in the national and local elections next year, according to the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Below is the breakdown of positions that future candidates can vie for in the 2025 midterm polls:

  • Senators – 12
  • Party-list Representatives – 63
  • House of Representatives members – 254
  • Governor – 82
  • Vice-Governor – 82
  • Sangguniang Panlalawigan members – 792
  • City Mayor -149
  • City Vice-Mayor – 149
  • Sangguniang Panlungsod – 1,582
  • Municipal Mayor – 1,493
  • Municipal Vice-Mayor – 1,493
  • Sangguniang Bayan members – 11,948
  • Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Parliament members – 32
  • BARMM Party-list Representatives – 40

In a statement on Saturday evening, the poll body said it received the second batch of 8,640 newly manufactured automatic counting machines (ACM) delivered to the Comelec warehouse in Biñan City, Laguna.

Comelec said Miru Systems Col Ltd., the new automated election system service provider, exceeded its target to deliver 20,000 machines by end-August to almost 25,000 ACMs.

Read Next

