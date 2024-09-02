18,271 local, national positions up for grabs in 2025 polls – Comelec

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 18,271 positions are up for grabs in the national and local elections next year, according to the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Below is the breakdown of positions that future candidates can vie for in the 2025 midterm polls:

Senators – 12

Party-list Representatives – 63

House of Representatives members – 254

Governor – 82

Vice-Governor – 82

Sangguniang Panlalawigan members – 792

City Mayor -149

City Vice-Mayor – 149

Sangguniang Panlungsod – 1,582

Municipal Mayor – 1,493

Municipal Vice-Mayor – 1,493

Sangguniang Bayan members – 11,948

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Parliament members – 32

BARMM Party-list Representatives – 40

In a statement on Saturday evening, the poll body said it received the second batch of 8,640 newly manufactured automatic counting machines (ACM) delivered to the Comelec warehouse in Biñan City, Laguna.

Comelec said Miru Systems Col Ltd., the new automated election system service provider, exceeded its target to deliver 20,000 machines by end-August to almost 25,000 ACMs.

