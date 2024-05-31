Comelec releases 2025 elections schedule

By: Dexter Cabalza - Philippine Daily Inquirer | May 31,2024 - 10:35 AM

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Wednesday released the 2025 elections schedule of activities, procedures and regulations for the midterm elections on May 12, 2025, when Filipinos elect a new set of lawmakers in Congress, as well as local government officials from provincial governors, town or city mayors, to councilors.

Under Resolution No. 10999, the Comelec en banc has set the election period from Jan. 12, 2025, to June 11, 2025.

Also prohibited are the suspension of elected local officials from provincial down to barangay level; employment of security personnel by candidates; illegal release of prisoners; issuance of appointments, promotions and creation of new posts in government agencies; and the release, disbursement of spending of public funds without seeking exemption from the Comelec.

READ:

Tighter rule on subs

The last day of the seven-month voter registration period is on Sept. 30, 2024, according to the 2025 elections schedule.

The window for filing certificates of candidacy is from Oct. 1 to Oct. 8, 2024. During this period, party list groups may also file their certificates of nomination and acceptance of nomination.

Comelec Chair George Garcia earlier said the poll body would no longer allow the substitution of candidates who had voluntarily withdrawn their candidacy after Oct. 8, doing away with the usual accommodation of last-minute replacements.

The Comelec will allow substitution beyond Oct. 8 until midday of Election Day only if it is due to the candidate’s disqualification or death.

Also, the 2025 elections schedule shows that the 90-day campaign period for national candidates—those seeking seats in the Senate and party list posts—will be from Feb. 11 to May 10, 2025.

Local candidates, including for district representation in the House, will have 45 days to campaign from March 28 to May 10, 2025.

Overseas, absentee vote

The voting period for Filipinos overseas is from April 13 to May 12, 2025, while local absentee voting—usually reserved for members of the police, the military and the media—will be from April 28 to 30, 2025.

A liquor ban shall be enforced on May 11, eve of Election Day.

Other important dates are as follows:

• Aug. 31, 2024–Last day of “Register Anywhere” Program

• Sept. 1 to 28, 2024–Period for holding political conventions by parties to select or nominate candidates

.• June 11, 2025–Last day for filing statement of contributions and expenditures.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP