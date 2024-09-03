Pacquiao’s ‘Blow-by-Blow’ fight card paves way for Jerusalem’s Manila title defense

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Melvin “Gringo” Jerusalem, one of the Philippines’ two reigning boxing world champions, is set to defend his title at the Mandaluyong City College on September 22.

The bout will serve as the main event of Manny Pacquiao’s “Blow-by-Blow” fight card, a fitting recognition for Jerusalem’s first title defense happening in the Philippines.

The announcement was made official on Monday, September 2, via Jerusalem’s Facebook page.

In his post, the Cebu-based World Boxing Council (WBC) minimumweight champion expressed heartfelt thanks to Pacquiao for promoting his title defense on home soil.

Jerusalem’s gratitude highlights Pacquiao’s commitment to supporting the Philippines’ current world champions.

Alongside Jerusalem, Pedro Taduran, the newly crowned International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight champion, represents the country’s elite in the sport.

“Thank you so much, Senator Manny Pacquiao, for giving me this opportunity. I also want to extend my gratitude to Sir Sean Gibbons and my team, Zip Sanman, for making this fight possible,” Jerusalem stated.

Jerusalem’s opponent for the bout will be the unbeaten Mexican Luis “Flechita” Castillo, the mandatory challenger for his WBC title.

In addition to thanking Pacquiao, Jerusalem expressed his excitement about defending his title in his homeland, a stark contrast to his previous title defense under the World Boxing Organization (WBO) in Puerto Rico.

That bout ended in a disastrous loss to hometown favorite Oscar Collazo in 2023.

“I am very happy to defend my WBC belt right here in my home country. I will do my best to retain the title and deliver a great fight. Thank you all for your continued support, your prayers, and for believing in me. I hope to see everyone in Mandaluyong,” Jerusalem added.

The 30-year-old Jerusalem, from Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon, boasts an impressive record of 22 wins, including 12 knockouts, and three losses.

Meanwhile, Castillo, who remains undefeated with a 21-0 record and 13 KOs, will be making his first appearance outside of Mexico, aiming to capture his first world title. /clorenciana

