Jerusalem confirms first title defense vs. Mexican rival in Manila on Sept. 22

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Reigning WBC World Minimumweight Champion Melvin “Gringo” Jerusalem has officially confirmed the date and location of his highly anticipated first title defense.

In an exclusive interview with CDN Digital, Jerusalem announced that he will defend his title against top-ranked Mexican challenger Luis “Flechita” Castillo on September 22 in Mandaluyong City, Manila.

While the exact venue has yet to be revealed, Jerusalem assured fans that the fight will take place on home soil—a stark contrast to his last title defense, where he fought on his opponent’s turf.

In 2023, Jerusalem traveled to Puerto Rico to defend his WBO World Minimumweight title against local favorite Oscar Collazo, only to lose the belt in a seventh-round stoppage.

Undeterred by that setback, Jerusalem roared back to capture the WBC world title in March, edging out Japan’s Yudai Shigeoka in a hard-fought split decision in Nagoya.

Now, with a record of 22 wins, including 12 knockouts, and just three defeats, the 29-year-old Filipino champion is deep in training at ZIP Sanman Boxing Gym in Banawa, Cebu under the watchful eye of veteran coach Michael Domingo.

The excitement is palpable as Jerusalem looks forward to defending his title on home soil.

Meanwhile, Castillo, 27, has nearly an identical record with Jerusalem. He is unbeaten with 21 wins, one draw, and 13 knockouts.

He is ranked the No. 1 contender in the WBO minimumweight division.

Jerusalem is one of the two current Filipino world champions in boxing, the other one is the newly-crowned IBF world minimumweight king Pedro Taduran. /clorenciana

