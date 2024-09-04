Daily Gospel, September 4

This is the Daily Gospel for today, September 4, 2024, which is the Wednesday of the Twenty-second Week in Ordinary Time.

READ MORE:

Daily Gospel, September 3

Daily Gospel, September 2

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Luke 4, 38-44.

After Jesus left the synagogue, he entered the house of Simon. Simon’s mother-in-law was afflicted with a severe fever, and they interceded with him about her.

He stood over her, rebuked the fever, and it left her. She got up immediately and waited on them.

At sunset, all who had people sick with various diseases brought them to him. He laid his hands on each of them and cured them.

And demons also came out from many, shouting, “You are the Son of God.” But he rebuked them and did not allow them to speak because they knew that he was the Messiah.

At daybreak, Jesus left and went to a deserted place. The crowds went looking for him, and when they came to him, they tried to prevent him from leaving them.

But he said to them, “To the other towns also I must proclaim the good news of the kingdom of God, because for this purpose I have been sent.”

And he was preaching in the synagogues of Judea.