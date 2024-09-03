Daily Gospel, September 3

This is the Daily Gospel for today, September 3, 2024, which is the Tuesday of the Twenty-second Week in Ordinary Time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Luke 4, 31-37.

Jesus then went down to Capernaum, a town of Galilee. He taught them on the sabbath, and they were astonished at his teaching because he spoke with authority.

In the synagogue there was a man with the spirit of an unclean demon, and he cried out in a loud voice, Ha! What have you to do with us, Jesus of Nazareth? Have you come to destroy us? I know who you are–the Holy One of God!

Jesus rebuked him and said, “Be quiet! Come out of him!” Then the demon threw the man down in front of them and came out of him without doing him any harm.

They were all amazed and said to one another, “What is there about his word? For with authority and power he commands the unclean spirits, and they come out.”

And news of him spread everywhere in the surrounding region.