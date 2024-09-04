Teacher to face child abuse charges for allegedly biting students in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Cebu — The Inayawan Police Station in Cebu City will file child abuse charges on Thursday, September 5, 2024, against a teacher who allegedly bit two of his male students from Don Vicente Rama Memorial National High School in Barangay Basak, Cebu City.

Police Major Jeciree Basitao, chief of Inayawan Police Station 7, said they will file the complaint for violation of RA 7610, or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act, at the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office.

Earlier, the father of one of the victims, who is a police officer, sought assistance from the Inayawan Police Station in filing a case against the male MAPEH teacher for what he did to his son.

Meanwhile, Basitao said they are waiting for the decision of the other victim’s parents on whether they will pursue filing charges.

“Ang usa so far wala pa nagpakita og interest pero ato to giawhag nga mo-file og case pero sa pagkakaron actually medyo nagduha-duha kasi ayaw nila ng gubot. Ugma ma- file na gyud tong sa anak sa police, RA 7610, against sa maestro”, Basitao said.

The police will proceed with regular filing and will wait for the release of a warrant of arrest before apprehending the suspect.

They will also attach the victim’s medical certificate and the testimonies of witnesses to their complaint.

To recall, the victims alleged that their teacher wanted to see their abs; however, they refused the teacher’s request.

Due to this, the teacher allegedly got angry and bit the 17-year-old victim’s back, while the 14-year-old victim was bitten on his right arm.

The Department of Education is also investigating the incident.

In a text message from Dr. Salustiano Jimenez, regional director of DepEd-7, he said that they will not tolerate the teacher’s actions.

“I received the reports from the division and forwarded them to the legal team for action. We will not tolerate the acts of the teacher. It will be dealt with accordingly,” Jimenez said in a text message.

Earlier, the teacher refused to comment on the complaint to the members of the media.

