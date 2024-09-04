PWS promises full cooperation in addressing Binaliw landfill woes

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc. (PWS) targets to recover at least two million tons of garbage during the first three years of its operations.

Recovered materials will be used for refuse derived fuel and recyclables while organic waste will be processed into organic fertilizer.

“Also part of the overall objective is to convert feedstock into renewable fuels alined with global sustainability goals,” PWS said.

In the future, PWS also hopes to ‘clean and free’ the landfill for ‘potential reuse.’

Under its resource recovery plan, the company said it intends to rehabilitate the landfill in Brgy. Binaliw in Cebu City that is currently the subject of a petition by nearby residents, who are complaining of foul oder coming from the facility and its waste discharge is allegedly contaminating their water supply.

“PWS will continue to work together with residents, Cebu City, DENR and other concerned parties to make sure issues are addressed,” the company said.

On Monday, 156 members of the Sta. Ana Homeowners Association signed a petition to ask acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia to look into their concerns.

Ma. Emma Ramas, head of the Cebu City Solid Waste Management Board (SWMB), said that they will not impose sanctions on PWS for environmental violations.

Instead, SWMB will be help PWS correct deficiencies that they noted in the landfill’s operations.

Garbage management

Ramas acknowledged that PWS plays a crucial role in the management of garbage here.

The facility in Brgy. Binaliw services not only Cebu City but also the cities of Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu, and nearby towns. It was previously operated by ARN Central Waste Management Inc. (ACI).

PWS Cebu took over the landfill’s operations in 2022 and converted the area into a Materials Recovery Facility. The Cebu MRF, which is the first of its kind in the country, was formally inaugurated in January 2024.

With the takeover, the company also inherited the files of garbage that was left behind by ARN’s operations.

Since they started operations in January, PWS has introduced various changes at the old Binaliw landfill to “significantly limit landfilled waste to 20 percent or even less.”

Action plans

To mitigate odor, PWS said that organic sprays are constantly applied on the piles of garbage that are found inside the facility.

“Part of the future plans is to put up a biofence through [the] use of black bamboo, which will also help control odor onsite,” the company said.

To improve the wastewater treatment facility, “PWS is upgrading its interim wastewater treatment facility which will have a capacity of 100CBM once completed.”

As soon as this is completed, the project will enhance the process flow of current wastewater treatment, and ensure efficient and effective management of wastewater operations.

PWS also intends to increase the daily capacity of waste processed through the operationalization of a second MRF line.

