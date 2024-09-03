Cebu City teacher accused of biting students for not showing abs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A teacher in a public high school in Brgy. Basak Pardo, Cebu City is facing accusations of physically assaulting students, by biting them.

Basak Pardo Barangay Captain Dave Tumulak confirmed that an investigation is ongoing over reports that a Music, Arts, and Physical Education (Mapeh) teacher from Don Vicente Rama National High School bit his students.

In a video message, Tumulak said a complaint has already been filed against the teacher before the Department of Education’s (DepEd) Division in Cebu City.

“Naghimo na og adminstrative action kalabot sa maong maestro,” said Tumulak.

(An administrative action has already been done against the teacher.)

CDN Digital has opted not to divulge the real identities of the parties involved to protect the minor students as well as their families.

The complainants happened to be a parent of one of the students who reported about the incident that happened last Friday, August 30.

According to Tumulak, two male students alleged that their teacher called them to a classroom. When they arrived, he told the students to lift their shirts so he could see their abs.

The students refused. As a result, the teacher apparently became furious and bit them around their shoulder blades and nape.

One of the parents, a police officer, first reported the incident to Tumulak’s office, and presented a medical certificate as proof that the wounds his son sustained were bite marks. The students’ families were also looking to file formal charges against the teacher.

As a result, Tumulak called the attention of the school administration. He also talked with the accused teacher who denied the allegations hurled against him.

“Wa kuno siya mamaak. Matud pa niya napandol siya, nahagsa sa buko-buko sa bata, nasamad, napaakan,” said Tumulak.

(He also denied biting the student intentionally. He said that he tripped, fell on the back of the student, who was wounded, he was bitten (accidentally).)

In the meantime, the Basak Pardo barangay captain reminded the teacher to always be professional, and always set an example for his students.

The administration of Don Vicente Rama National High School has also conducted their own investigation and implemented actions in response to the incident, Tumulak added.

