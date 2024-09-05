Senator Tulfo: Alice Guo to arrive in PH on Thursday evening

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Raffy Tulfo said that dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo had been scheduled to arrive in the Philippines on Thursday evening, September 5 via a chartered flight.

Tulfo said in an advisory sent to Senate media on Thursday that “Inaasahang darating sa Pilipinas mula Jakarta, Indonesia mamayang 6:18 PM si dismissed Bamban Mayor Alice Guo o Guo Hua Ping sakay ng chartered flight RP-C6188.”

(We are expecting Alice Guo or Guo Hua Ping to arrive in the Philippines from Jakarta, Indonesia later at 6:18 p.m. via chartered flight RP-C6188.)

“Kasama niya sa nasabing flight sina Department of Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos at Philippine National Police Chief PGen. Rommel Marbil,” he added.

Guo’s repatriation came after her arrest in Tangerang City, Jakarta, Indonesia at 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

She has an outstanding arrest order from the upper chamber for refusing to appear, despite due notices, at the committee on women’s hearing on July 10.

After being repatriated back to the Philippines, the Senate’s Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms said the dismissed Bamban official will be processed by the Bureau of Immigration, transferred to the National Bureau of Investigation, then turned over to the Senate similar to what was done to Shiela Guo who was earlier tagged as Alice’s sister.

The two are likely to share the same detention room in the upper chamber.

