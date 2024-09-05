UP Cebu picks veteran coach to strengthen track and field program

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons have made a significant move ahead of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) by appointing one of Cebu’s most respected athletics coaches, Elberto Banzon, to lead their track and field team.

The announcement, made on September 2, signals UP Cebu’s intent to become a more formidable competitor in Cesafi’s athletics events, which have traditionally been dominated by the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors and the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters.

READ MORE:

Over P50k in cash prizes await at Cebu Press Freedom Week Fun Run

Bemedalled runners Torregosa, Paraase flex winning forms in Hoka Trilogy Run Cebu

Pétanque: UP Cebu group working to make sport grow in Cebu

Banzon is a well-known figure in Cebu’s sports community, recognized for his expertise in coaching athletes and fitness enthusiasts alike.

His experience spans across multiple disciplines, having also made a name for himself as a competitive triathlete in both local and international events.

A decorated runner in his youth, Banzon is a former national team member with numerous accolades in competitions in various national and international running events.

READ MORE: Senators laud first Filipina to finish World Marathon Challenge

One of his most notable achievements was his sixth place finish in his age group of the 11th Honolulu Marathon in 1983. In the same year, Banzon also competed for the Philippines in the 3rd World Invitational Marathon.

He also holds a Master of Arts in Teaching Physical Education and is accredited as a Level 3 coach, further solidifying his credentials.

With Banzon at the helm, UP Cebu’s athletic program is expected to receive a significant boost.

Since launching its varsity program in 2022, the university has made clear strides toward becoming a competitive force in Cesafi.

In addition to athletics, UP Cebu’s sports program includes Lawn Tennis, Badminton, Baseball, Basketball, Football, Futsal, Table Tennis, Softball, Swimming, and Volleyball.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP