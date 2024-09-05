Paraase, Lee to compete in Cebu Press Freedom Week Fun Run

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The 2024 Cebu Press Freedom Week (CPFW) Fun Run, set for September 15, promises an exciting showcase of talent as two of Cebu’s top athletes, Asia Paraase and Prince Joey Lee, prepare to compete in their respective events.

Headlining the event are Asia Paraase, a double gold medalist at the 2024 Palarong Pambansa, and Prince Joey Lee, the reigning champion of the 2024 Milo Marathon Cebu leg.

As of this writing, the event has already attracted around 100 participants, including Paraase and Lee, with more expected to register before race day.

The CPFW Fun Run, which starts and finishes at Robinsons Galleria Cebu, is part of the opening activities for the 2024 Cebu Press Freedom Week, organized by the Cebu Federation of Beat Journalists (CFBJ).

Paraase, who claimed gold in both the 1,500-meter and 3,000-meter events at the Palarong Pambansa, will compete in the women’s 5K race, while Lee, a seasoned long-distance runner, is set to challenge the men’s 10K race.

With more than P50,000 in cash prizes up for grabs, the event also features a 3K race for those seeking a shorter distance. Registration remains open until September 8.

“We encourage all running and fitness enthusiasts to join us in this run for a cause. There will be cash prizes for top finishers and exciting raffle giveaways,” said CFBJ President Arnold Bustamante.

RELATED STORIES

Over P50k in cash prizes await at Cebu Press Freedom Week Fun Run

Cebu Press Freedom Week: Cage wars quarters cast complete

Palace vows to keep press ‘free from fear’ as PH dips in freedom rankings

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP