Metro Cebu: Generally fair weather in coming days – Pagasa Mactan

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Metro Cebu and the rest of the province can expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with occasional rain showers and thunderstorms over the weekend.

This is according to the latest forecast from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) Visayas.

Pagasa has issued its weather forecast for Cebu, where it predicted generally favorable weather with some rain showers over the next few days.

Engineer Al Quiblat, chief of Pagasa-Mactan, reported on Friday, September 6, that Metro Cebu residents could expect partly cloudy skies, with intermittent rain showers or thunderstorms.

Winds will be light to moderate from the southwest to south, and coastal waters will remain slight to moderate. The temperature will range between 27 to 33 degrees Celsius.

READ MORE:

Pagasa: Luzon will be cloudy, rainy; VisMin will be warm Sept 6

New LPA may likely form east of Luzon, inside PAR – Pagasa

Pagasa: Storm Enteng may intensify when it crosses WPS

On Saturday, September 7, the weather will continue with partly cloudy skies and occasional thunderstorms.

Winds will remain light to moderate from the southwest to south, while coastal conditions will stay slight to moderate. The temperature is forecasted to range between 27 and 31 degrees Celcius.

The weather bureau’s extended forecast shows that on Sunday, September 8, temperatures will range from 27 to 33 degrees Celsius, with light to moderate winds from the southwest to southeast and slight to moderate coastal conditions.

Similar conditions will persist on Monday, September 9, with temperatures between 27 and 33 degrees Celsius and winds from the southwest.

On Tuesday, September 10, temperatures will again range from 27 to 33 degrees Celsius, with light to moderate winds from the southwest and slight to moderate coastal conditions.

Meanwhile, the trough of Super Typhoon Yagi, formerly “Enteng” continues to affect extreme northern Luzon, while the southwest monsoon influences the rest of Luzon.

Quiblat advises residents to stay updated on weather advisories, particularly due to the possibility of thunderstorms in the coming days.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP