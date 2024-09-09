Teves next, says DILG chief Abalos after arrest of Quiboloy, Guo

MANILA, Philippines — Taking former Congressman Arnolfo Teves into custody is now the focus of the authorities.

Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) chief, Benjamin Abalos Jr., said this after the arrest of Bamban Mayor Alice Guo and fugitive televangelist Apollo Quiboloy.

Abalos said this in a press conference in Dubai where he also revealed his plan to present Quiboloy on a press conference after his apprehension.

“Hopefully makukuha na rin si Teves, ito yung pumatay kay (Negros Oriental Governor Roel) Degamo (Hopefully, we’ll be able to get Teves, he is known for killing Degamo.),” the DILG official said.

Teves is currently under house arrest in Timor Leste, both the Department of Justice (DOJ) and his lawyer Atty. Ferdinand Topacio said in June this year.

The former lawmaker has been charged with the 2023 murder of Degamo and nine others in what is now known as the Pamplona Massacre.

Teves has long denied the charges. He also refused to return to the Philippines, saying he was subject to political persecution.

Meanwhile, the Philippine National Police (PNP) disclosed on Sunday evening that Quiboloy and four other personalities surrendered to authorities after it imposed a 24-hour ultimatum.

PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said Quiboloy, along with Jackielyn Roy, Ingrid Canada, Cresente Canada, Sylvia Cements, were arrested inside the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) compound in Davao City.

Last April 3, a Davao Regional Trial Court issued arrest orders against Quiboloy and his five subordinates. They are facing charges of violating Republic Act 7610, or the Anti-Child Abuse Law, specifically the provision on sexual abuse of minors and maltreatment.

A Pasig City court also issued a warrant for the arrest of the self-proclaimed “appointed son of God” for qualified human trafficking, a non-bailable offense, on April 11.

On the other hand, Guo was arrested in Indonesia last September 4. She returned to the Philippines on September 6.

Guo, along with others, is facing a qualified human trafficking complaint filed by the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and the PAOCC before the Department of Justice last June 21.

