Teves can be extradited by end of July, says DOJ

MANILA, Philippines — Former lawmaker turned murder suspect Arnolfo Teves Jr. could be brought back to the Philippines by July to finally face the multiple murder charges filed against him here, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said on Saturday.

In a news forum in Quezon City, Mico Clavano, spokesperson for the DOJ, said they expected a favorable decision even if Teves’ camp appealed the Timor-Leste Court of Appeals’ decision granting the Philippines’ extradition request against the former lawmaker—a process that would buy him another 30 days.

“We’re very confident that [the extradition request] would still be granted even after a motion for reconsideration as I’m sure they (Teves’ camp) would probably just rehash their arguments against being extradited here,” Clavano said.

“Hopefully after the period has expired and the decision is rendered [in relation to] the motion for reconsideration, we will finally see Mr. Teves come back to the Philippines to face the charges filed against him in our local courts.”

Criminal charges

Teves, tagged as the primary suspect in the murder of former Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo, was arrested on March 21 while playing golf in Timor-Leste where he fled to evade the criminal charges against him.

While the DOJ initially expected to extradite him immediately after, Teves managed to delay his return in the Philippines by exhausting his legal remedies there: first by applying for political asylum, which has been denied, and then by countering the Philippines’ request for extradition.

Teves argued that he feared for his life if he returned to the Philippines and worried about facing the death penalty here. Capital punishment has been abolished in the Philippines since 2006.

