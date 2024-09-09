Pagasa forecast: It’s fair weather in most parts of country

By: John Eric Mendoza - Reporter / @JEMendozaINQ - Inquirer.net | September 09,2024 - 10:10 AM

MANILA, Philippines — The state weather bureau is expecting fair weather in most parts of the country today, Monday.

Obet Badrina, weather specialist of Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), however, said that the southwest monsoon or habagat would bring overcast skies with rain showers in parts of Northern Luzon.

Badrina said in a public weather forecast that: “Southwest monsoon pa din ang nakaka-apekto sa malaking bahagi ng Luzon na magdadala ng pag-ulan lalung lalo na sa may Ilocos Region, Cordillera [Administrative Region], gayundin sa may bahagi ng Cagayan Valley region.”

(Southwest monsoon still affects most parts of Luzon, bringing rains especially in Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Cagayan Valley region.)

“Sa nalalabing bahagi ng ating bansa, dito sa Kamaynilaan, inaasahan natin ang maulap na panahon, habang sa Visayas, Mindanao at Palawan, inaasahan nating generally fair weather po tayo ngayon,” he added.

(For the rest of the country, here in Metro Manila, we expect cloudy skies, while in Visayas, Mindanao and Palawan, we expect generally fair weather for now.)

Also, Pagasa is monitoring a low pressure area (LPA) which now entered the Philippine area of responsibility.

The LPA is located 1,155 kilometers east northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon, moving westward.

“Hindi natin inaalis ang posibilidad na ito ay maging isang bagyo,” Badrina said.

(We don’t rule out the possibility of it becoming a tropical cyclone.)

“Sa ngayon naman ay maliit ang tyansa nito na tumama sa kalupaan,” he added.

(But for now, it has a low chance of making a landfall.)

Meanwhile, Pagasa did not raise a gale warning in any seaboards nationwide.

