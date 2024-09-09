cdn mobile

Man rescued after he allegedly jumped from bridge in Cebu City

The Guadalupe bridge has a height of 40 meters from the river below

By: Futch Anthony Inso - Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | September 09,2024 - 09:21 AM

Man rescued after allegedly jumping from bridge in Cebu City. In photo is the map of Cebu City.

Cebu City map

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – A man allegedly jumped from the Guadalupe Bridge on M. Velez St., Cebu City, on Monday morning, September 9, 2024.

Jonas Labra, the first person to see the victim lying in the river, said the incident happened at around 1 a.m. today, September 9,

In an interview with DYSS Super Radyo GMA, Labra said that when he approached the man, the victim asked for food and water.

“Gihatagan lang nako ug skyflakes sir kay pobre ra man ta,” Labra said.

(I just gave him crackers sir because I am poor.)

The man was reportedly staying temporarily in V. Rama, Cebu City, and was originally from  a northern Cebu town.

The bridge is about 40 meters high from the river.

The victim sustained injuries to his head and feet.

Rescuers from the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) immediately brought the victim to the nearest hospital. /clorenciana

***

*Those facing huge personal problems or experiencing extreme sadness can reach out to and call Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya if they need someone to talk to. Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya is a 24/7 call-based hotline for suicide prevention and emotional crisis intervention established in Cebu. Anyone in Central Visayas experiencing a mental disorder relapse or suicidal thoughts may reach the hotline at 0939-936-5433 or 0927-654-1629.*

