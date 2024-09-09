Moalboal’s sardine run beach among Southeast Asia’s best

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Once again, Cebu has been recognized for its thriving tourism in the international scene.

This time, the popular sardine run along Panagsama Beach in Moalboal town, southwestern Cebu takes the spotlight.

Travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler named Panagsama Beach as one of Southeast Asia’s best beaches.

Also included in the list were Thailand’s Tonsai Beach in Krabi and Buffalo Bay in Koh Payam; Coral Bay, Perhentian Kecil in Malaysia; Bawah Reserve, Bawah Island in Indonesia, Cat Co 3 in Cát Bà Island, Vietnam; and Saracen Bay, Koh Rong Samloem in Cambodia.

Writing for the magazine, David Escribano attributed Panagsama’s charm not on its sandy coasts but to the rich marine life beneath it.

“It’s not the beach itself, but what lies nearby in the sea that earns it a place as one of the best beaches in Southeast Asia,” he wrote.

Escribano praised the ‘fascinating display’ of millions of fishes gathering in the seas not far from Panagsama Beach — in particular the school of sardines that has become a famous diving attraction in Moalboal.

“The setting (in Panagsama Beach) offers perfect conditions for observing the colorful and abundant marine life here,” he added.

In a sardine run, divers can swim up close with the school of sardines. The sardines themselves are present throughout the year.

This diving attraction had recently gained popularity among diving and marine life enthusiasts. It also further cemented Moalboal’s reputation as one of the most popular diving spots in the country.

The seas surrounding Moalboal formed part of Tañon Strait, a protected seascape known for its rich and abundant marine ecosystem.

Aside from the sardine run, the town is known for its island hopping activities.

Moalboal is a fourth-class municipality located 88 kilometers southwest of Cebu City.