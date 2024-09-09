Bajenting’s 50-point explosion powers Strakgrout to victory in CABC Mortabond Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Mark Bajenting delivered a stellar performance for Strakgrout in the Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC) Mortabond Cup, scoring an impressive 50 points to lead his team to a narrow 76-70 victory over EZ Bond on Sunday, September 8, at the Benedicto College gymnasium.

Bajenting’s remarkable individual effort was complemented by 15 rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block, showcasing his all-around dominance on the court.

His performance was pivotal in securing Strakgrout’s hard-fought win, which featured seven lead changes and 10 ties.

Michael Judilla was the only other Strakgrout player to score in double digits, contributing 10 points.

Despite this, the team managed to outlast EZ Bond, who were led by a quartet of players scoring in double figures.

Abet Ceniza led EZ Bond with 19 points, Jireh Sala added 16, Kurt Damandaman chipped in 14, and Kim Rebosura contributed 10. However, their combined efforts fell short against the relentless Bajenting.

In another match, Mortaflow secured a 66-53 victory over Lite, driven by Russ San Mateo’s 20-point performance.

Manuel Niere supported with a double-double, registering 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Lite’s loss saw contributions from Al Marquita, with 11 points, and Winston Pedaria, with 10.

Meanwhile, Lemuel Aspacio led Mortaseal to an 85-77 win over Brute with a dominant 31-point display. Aspacio also recorded eight rebounds, six assists, and two steals. Supporting him were Chester Hinagdanan with 21 points and Ferdinand Tiro with 10.

Brute’s Miguel Cenabre scored 21 points, while Dexsel Caadan added 14 in their losing effort.

