Mortaseal, EZ Bond stay unbeaten in CABC Mortabond Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Mortaseal and EZ Bond secured their second consecutive victories in the Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC) 1st Mortabond Cup on Sunday, August 26, at the Benedicto College gymnasium, with both teams now boasting perfect 2-0 records.

Mortaseal overcame a short-handed roster to edge Lite, 67-62, in a gritty contest.

Roldan Bonjoc led the charge with a double-double posting 13 points, 13 rebounds, and an assist. He was well-supported by teammates Chester Hinagdanan, who contributed 12 points and six rebounds, and the duo of Lemuel and Justin Aspacio, each adding 11 points.

Wilfred Lastimosa rounded out the balanced scoring with 10 points.

Despite the loss, Lite’s Pido Sanchez put up 17 points, while Kilvin Cinco added 15 in a valiant effort.

In another close match, EZ Bond held off Mortaflow, 50-46, behind a solid performance from Philip Alegado, who dropped 19 points, grabbed four rebounds, and recorded a steal.

Joseph Cabigas chipped in with 10 points and six rebounds.

Mortaflow’s Genaro Bejo fought hard with a game-high 22 points and 11 rebounds, but his efforts, along with 10 points each from Bryan Quiling and Russ San Mateo, weren’t enough to prevent their second defeat.

Adding to the day’s action, Strakgrout triumphed over Brute, 63-58, led by Mark Bajenting’s standout performance.

Bajenting posted the highest score of the day with 26 points, while Criz Matunog supported him with 11 points.

Brute saw strong performances from Jonas Panerio with 17 points, Mito Parba with 11, and Christian Carbon with 10, but it wasn’t enough to secure their second win.

