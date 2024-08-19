EZ Bond, Mortaseal, Brute kick off CABC 1st Mortabond Cup with convincing wins

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Kim Rebosura led EZ Bond to a commanding victory over Duraplus Lite, 63-45, in the opening game of the Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC) 1st Mortabond Cup 2024 on Sunday, August 18, at the Benedicto College Gym in Cebu City.

Rebosura was unstoppable, finishing with a game-high 18 points—the most scored by any player on the tournament’s opening day.

He shot an impressive 7-of-12 from the field and added six rebounds, six assists, and six steals, delivering a masterclass in all-around performance.

READ: CABC’s ‘1st Mortabond Cup’ promises action-packed, level-playing field hoop wars

Supporting Rebosura were Joseph Cabigas and Jeffrey Basallo, who contributed 15 and 10 points, respectively, ensuring EZ Bond’s lopsided win over Duraplus Lite.

READ: Modern Windows, Boysen Paints lock horns for CABC finals

Despite a strong showing from John Buhawe, who recorded a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds, Duraplus Lite failed to overcome the relentless attack from EZ Bond.

READ: Boysen Paints climbs to CABC Corporate Cup’s No. 1 spot

Mortaseal vs Strakgout

In other action, Mortaseal secured a 52-45 victory over Strakgout. Roldan Bonjoc led the charge with a double-double, notching 12 points, 11 rebounds, two blocks, and two assists.

Teammates Ferdinand Tiro and Chester Hinagdanan added 11 points each to seal the win.

Strakgout struggled offensively, with no player reaching double figures. Jay Devenadera and Kimboy Marilao were the top scorers for the team, with nine and eight points, respectively.

Meanwhile, Brute edged out Mortaflow, 53-44, thanks to Gerald Lentorio’s solid performance, contributing 10 points, six rebounds, and one assist. Miguel Cenabre and Jonas Panerio combined for 17 points, helping Brute secure the win.

Jun Villacorta led Mortaflow with 10 points, but it wasn’t enough to prevent an opening day defeat.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP