Quiboloy timeline: From Senate probe to cases filed to his arrest

MANILA, Philippines —One of the prominent personalities known for being wanted by authorities for his child abuse, sexual abuse, and qualified trafficking cases is detained televangelist Apollo Quiboloy.

Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. announced his apprehension on Sunday night but the detained televangelist had been evading arrest since April this year.

INQUIRER.net looked back on the events that occurred since the Senate panel on women launched its probe on alleged offenses attributed to the self-proclaimed “Appointed Son of God” and his church Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) until his arrest.

December 11

Senator Risa Hontiveros filed Senate Resolution No. 884, directing the panel on women, which she heads, to look into the alleged involvement of Quiboloy and the religious sect he found in several criminal activities.

Among these cases are large-scale human trafficking, rape, and other rights abuses allegedly committed by KJC under Quiboloy’s leadership.

January 23

The upper chamber’s committee on women began its investigation into the reported offenses of Quiboloy and his church.

Although he was invited, the fugitive skipped the probe and was represented by his legal counsel, Atty Melanio Elvis M. Balayan.

February 7

A House of Representatives panel issued a subpoena against Quiboloy who had repeatedly ignored the committee’s investigation.

The lower chamber’s committee on legislative franchises was conducting hearings on bills and resolutions related to the Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI).

February 19

Hontiveros bared that a subpoena was issued against the religious leader, which was signed by then-Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri.

On the same day, a former KJC member “Rene” revealed during a Senate hearing that former chief executive Rodrigo Duterte and his daughter Vice President Sara Duterte reportedly visited the KJC property and left the area carrying a bag of firearms.

Rene also disclosed that he saw Quiboloy bring bags “full of different types of guns and lays them out next in a tent next to his mansion.”

February 21

Amid pressure from both the House and Senate, Quiboloy admitted that he was hiding due to a supposed plot to have him killed.

In a video statement, he accused the United States government of orchestrating an assassination plot against him.

February 23

The accused sex offender’s camp through KJC legal counsel Marie Dinah Tolentino Fuente received the Senate’s subpoena against him, according to Hontiveros.

March 5

The Senate panel on women sought the arrest of Quiboloy after he skipped the chamber’s investigation of his alleged crimes.

March 15

Despite his arrest order, the KJC founder maintained that he wouldn’t attend the Senate hearing, which his camp deemed “incriminatory.”

Quiboloy’s lawyer, Melanio Balayan, said his client’s appearance would compromise his rights.

April 2

The Office of the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms (OSAA) sought the assistance of police authorities on the implementation of the arrest order against the alleged rapist, according to Police Regional Office (PRO) 11 spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon.

April 3

A Davao Regional Trial Court issued arrest orders against Quiboloy and his five subordinates. They are facing charges of violating Republic Act 7610, or the Anti-Child Abuse Law, specifically the provision on sexual abuse of minors and maltreatment.

Davao City authorities served the arrest warrant, prompting three of Quiboloy’s co-accused to surrender before the National Bureau of Investigation’s (NBI) office, PRO 11 – Public Information Office chief Major Catherine Dela Rey said.

The first three who surrendered were Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, and Sylvia Camanes.

On the same day, however, the three were granted temporary freedom after the same court allowed them to post P80,000 bail each.

April 4

Two more co-accused of Quiboloy namely Jacklyn Roy and Ingrid Canada turned themselves in but also posted bail shortly after.

In a press conference, the Philippine National Police (PNP) appealed to Quiboloy to surrender. It likewise asked the preacher’s friends and supporters to urge Quiboloy to turn himself in.

With the existence of arrest warrants against him issued by a Davao Regional Trial Court, Quiboloy was declared a wanted fugitive in the Philippines.

“He is wanted as he is a fugitive of the law,” Dela Rey told INQUIRER.net.

April 6

Quiboloy said he is ready to face the cases against him in the Philippines as long as authorities guarantee that the US will not interfere, adding that he would rather die at the hands of Filipinos over Americans.

April 8

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reacted to his conditions describing them as “tail wagging the dog.”

“It seems to be a little bit tail wagging the dog. He’s the one giving the condition to the government about his case. He’s the accused with a warrant of arrest. So, I mean, we will exercise all the compassion to Pastor Quiboloy,” Marcos said.

On the other hand, the PNP said Quiboloy is “entitled to his own opinion.”

The national police also revealed that Quiboloy has 19 assorted firearms but is not considered “armed and dangerous.”

April 9:

OSAA arrived in Davao and its Director III Manny Parlade and Director II Gil Valdez handed out the documents for Quiboloy’s arrest to authorities.

April 10:

The local police and OSAA personnel searched the properties of Quiboloy in Davao City — the KJC compound in Buhangin District, Prayer Mountain in Barangay Tamayong, Calinan District, and the Glory Mountain along Purok 6, Barangay Tamayong — but failed to locate the religious leader.

April 11:

A Pasig City court also issued a warrant for the arrest of the self-proclaimed “appointed son of God” for qualified human trafficking, a nonbailable offense.

April 23:

The Firearms and Explosives Office (FEO) of the PNP recommended the revocation of Quiboloy’s license to own and possess firearms (LTOPF).

FEO’s recommendation came after Hontiveros called on Marbil to “lead better,” saying that the police may now confiscate Quiboloy’s guns based on his pending cases.

April 26

PNP chief Gen. Rommel Marbil approved the recommendation of the FEO to revoke the LTOPF of Quiboloy.

May 9

Days later, the religious leader “chose to surrender” five firearms registered under his name to the PNP despite reservation, according to his legal counsel, Israel Torreon.

Torreon said Quiboloy’s representatives surrendered the guns upon receipt of the written order canceling his LTOPF from Marbil.

Meanwhile, his fourteen other firearms were sold to three individuals with the surname “Canada” in December last year.

Six of the 14 guns (all pistols) were sold to Cresente Canada, while the rest were bought by two others with the same surname.

June 10

Some 100 policemen stormed the premises of the KJC compound in Davao City to serve the warrants of arrest against Quiboloy, but members of the religious sect prevented authorities from entering.

June 11

The raid was met with mixed reactions but the PNP said it was a “lawful operation,” carried out “in strict compliance with legal security protocols.”

June 13

According to KJC, hundreds of PNP members allegedly heavily armed, “attacked” their compounds with “unnecessary and unrestrained force.”

June 14

Charges were filed against six KJC members after their alleged attempt to attack authorities.

Police said they are facing charges of obstruction of justice, illegal possession of bladed, pointed, or blunt weapons, as well as disobedience of lawful orders.

July 8

Abalos announced that a P10 million reward awaits anyone who will provide credible information that would lead to the arrest Quiboloy.

He added that a P1 million reward each was also offered for information leading to the arrest of Quiboloy’s subordinates Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, Ingrid Canada, Sylvia Camañes, and Jackielyn Roy.

“We have friends who want to help find them and have offered a reward of P10 million for any information leading to the arrest of Pastor Quiboloy and P1 million each for others,” the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) official said.

August 8

A month later, the Court of Appeals (CA) ordered the freezing of the assets and bank accounts of fugitive televangelist Apollo Quiboloy and several others due to allegations of their involvement in serious crimes, including human trafficking, sexual abuse, and money laundering.

In a 48-page resolution dated August 7, CA issued a freeze order against the bank accounts and properties of Quiboloy, religious sect Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC), Swara Sug Media Corporation (SSMC) or the Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI), Children’s Joy Foundation, Inc. (CJFI) and nine other individuals.

The order covers Quiboloy’s 10 bank accounts, seven real properties, five motor vehicles, and an aircraft; KJC’s 47 bank accounts, 16 real properties, and 16 motor vehicles; SSMC’s 17 bank accounts, five real properties, and 28 motor vehicles; as well as CJFI’s 23 bank accounts, one real property, and four motor vehicles.

August 15

Abalos disclosed in a hearing of the House appropriations committee that cases were filed against him and other PNP officials.

In a document the DILG chief sent to INQURER.net, full-time “miracle workers” of the KJC identified as Sonia Advincula, Richard Reyes, Albert Labandera, and Jun Escobar filed the complaints against the DILG chief and PNP officials for violating Articles 128 (domicile), 132 (interruption of religious worship), 133 (offending of religious feelings), and Article 282 (grave threats) of the Revised Penal Code before the Davao City Prosecutor’s Office last month.

August 24

Around 2,000 members of the PNP raided the KJC compound in Davao City as part of another attempt by the police to serve the arrest warrant against Quiboloy and other sect members.

August 25

The raid garnered mixed reactions from prominent personalities such as former chief executive Duterte and his daughter.

Both condemned the operation.

The former called on “the remaining decent and patriotic members” of the government not to be used in the enforcement of “abusive and violent” illegal orders.

Meanwhile, the vice president apologized to KJC members for asking them to vote for Marcos during the 2022 polls.

On the same day, KJC members held a protest in Davao City and “intentionally blocked” the national highway near their compound along Buhangin District until the exit of Davao International Airport.

The rally came after the service of arrest warrants against the alleged rapist on August 24.

August 26

The service of arrest warrants against the religious leader continues, as the PNP announced that it was close to finding the underground bunker of the KJC compound, where Quiboloy was believed to be hiding.

PNP said authorities’ ground-penetrating radar was detecting “signs of life” in an underground area spanning 20-30 meters.

On the same day, Davao police said three of Quiboloy’s supporters were arrested for obstruction of justice and direct assault against members of the PNP during their August 25 rally.

September 8

Abalos announced the arrest of Quiboloy in a Facebook post.

Later details from the PNP, however, revealed that Quiboloy and four other personalities — Jackielyn Roy, Ingrid Canada, Cresente Canada, Sylvia Camanes — surrendered to authorities after the national police’s 24-hour ultimatum.

They were sent to Manila from Davao City via C-130 plane by 6:30 p.m. and arrived at Villamor Airbase at 8:30 p.m.

Spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said the five were brought to the PNP custodial center at 9:10 p.m.

September 9

Quiboloy and four others were presented before the public in a press conference held at Camp Crame in Quezon City.

