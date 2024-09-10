Soon-Ruiz, two others ‘stripped’ of committee chairmanships

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – In an interesting turn of events, three opposition group allies in the Mandaue City Council were ‘forced’ to relinquish their committee chairmanships on Tuesday, September 10.

Acting Vice Mayor Nerissa Soon-Ruiz gave up her chairmanship of the Committee on Health after SK Federation President Gayle Jumao-as hinted that her current designation as acting vice mayor will already prevent her from attending to her other responsibilities.

In addition, Soon-Ruiz also stepped down as the City Council’s President Pro Tempore.

Two of her allies also relinquished their chairmanships of the Committee on Agriculture and Committee on Energy. They are Councilors Andreo Ouano-Icalina and Cesar Cabahug.

The Committee on Health was later on given to administration Councilor Cynthia Cinco-Remedio while the Committee on energy was assigned to ABC President Dante Borbajo.

Another administration ally, Councilor Editha Flores-Cabahug, was given the chairmanship for the Committee on Agriculture, in addition to her chairmanship of the Committee on Human Rights.

Moreover, Councilor Marie Immaline Cortes-Zafra was named as the new President Pro Tempore. Cortes-Zafra, a niece of suspended Mayor Jonas Cortes, is currently the chairperson of the Committees on Budget and Finance and Tourism.

Stripped of chairmanship

In an interview, Soon-Ruiz said that while they eventually agreed to step down, it was as if she and her allies were “stripped” of their chairmanships.

She said it was sad that the political lines in Mandaue City were already drawn a month before the filing of certificates of candidacies (COCs) for the 2025 midterm elections.

“We always talk about unity unya sila ra sad diay nagboak sa unity,” said Soon-Ruiz.

However, she admitted that the administration group’s action did not come as a surprise.

“It is expected. Badlis naman gyud kaayo ang politika dinhi sa Mandaue. Dili man gyud na nato ika-deny, mao nang ila gyud ming gitantangan sa amoang mga positions,” Soon-Ruiz told reporters in an interview.

Lessen the burden

Jumao-as, the SK Chairperson of Brgy. Paknaan, said in a separate interview that politics had nothing to do with the concerns that she raised up during their session on Tuesday.

Members of the Mandaue City Council were supposed to have their regular session on Monday. But since it was a special holiday, the session was moved to Tuesday.

“Ang katong akong move, kato pag-vacant sa committee is to help her (Soon-Ruiz). Para nako makatabang kang Kons, kay mo-take up man gud siya og time especially karon nga bag-o pa si Kons. Daghan kaayo siya [og] kinahanglan i-fix, i-settle sa office para maka focus siya as acting Vice Mayor since karon medyo shaky pa ta kay bag-o pa ang succession,” Jumao-as said.

Jumao-as said that Vice Mayors don’t “usually” hold committee chairmanships to allow them to focus on their responsibilities as the presiding officer of the City Council.

In addition, Jumao-as said that with the rise in dengue cases here and the threats of monkey pox, they needed a health committee chairman who will be able to focus on these concerns.

“Good intentions lang gyud [tong ako]. If she (Soon-Ruiz) thinks nga politically motivated, that is her opinion. We have to respect that. Pero para nako, limpyo akoang konsensiya nga niingun ko nga kini isip ni tabang niya,” Jumao-as said.

‘Be declared vacant’

During the City Council’s session on Tuesday, Jumao-as moved that the position of President Pro Tempore and the chairmanship of the Committee on Health, that were earlier held by Soon-Ruiz, be declared vacant.

Jumao-as said that by doing such, they would lessen the burden that Soon-Ruiz now carries as the acting Vice Mayor.

Soon Ruiz was appointed as the acting Vice Mayor after Vice Mayor Glenn Bercede assumed as the acting Mayor following Cortes’ suspension for a year.

Councilor Malcolm Sanchez, the chairman of the Committees on Laws and Ordinances, Education, and Cooperative, seconded Jumao-as’ motion.

Also, immediate replacements were named to fill the vacated positions to ensure unhampered operations at the City Council.

Jumao-as said that the position of President Pro Tempore was important because the Councilor holding the post will assume as the presiding officer in the absence of the Vice Mayor.

Flimsy

Soon-Ruiz said that under the City Council’s internal rules, the current Vice Mayor is allowed to chair a committee.

In addition, Soon-Ruiz said that Jumao-as’ concern for her well-being was unnecessary. As the former congresswoman of the 6th district of Cebu, she has handled even bigger responsibilities in the past.

“Unsa may bug-at? Mas daghan pa kog buhat sa Congress. Kaya man na nato. Dili man na physical nga bug-at. Utok ra man atoang gamiton. Ilang rason, well, is so flimsy but klaro kaayo dili nalang nila tago-tagoon nga mao nay rason kay ako na daw ang Vice Mayor. Well if that is their concern daghan’g salamat,” she said.

Soon-Ruiz added that it was somewhat ironic for Jumao-as to express her concern on the works that she may leave behind as chairperson of the Committee on Health since she never attended any of the meetings of the Local Health Board (LHB), where she is a member of.

Jumao-as said she sends her representative to the LHB meetings since she is always busy attending to her responsibilities as the SK Federation president.

