Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes suspended for 1 year

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Another local chief executive in Cebu has been placed under suspension by the state’s anti-graft investigating body.

The Office of the Ombudsman meted a one-year suspension against Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes for grave misconduct.

CDN Digital has obtained a copy of the suspension order which was promulgated last August 12.

The case stemmed over cases lodged against Cortes accusing him of illegal appointment within the Mandaue City Government.

The suspension made against Cortes came just a month after he belied similar rumors in July. Cortes is the second elected official the Ombudsman has placed under suspension.

It can be recalled that Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama was also placed under a six-month preventive suspension since May.

As of this writing, CDN Digital has already reached out to Cortes for his statement.

