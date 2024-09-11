New testimony: Quiboloy sexual victims as young as 12 years old

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Wednesday that minors as young as 12 years old allegedly experienced sexual abuse in the hands of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

This was among the additional details released by the PNP on the latest victims, who just came out to report their ordeal.

These additional victims were referred to as Quiboloy’s “pastorals” or his personal assistants, said PNP chief General Rommel Marbil.

“These so-called ‘inner circle pastorals’ were particularly vulnerable, with victims as young as 12 years old,” Marbil said in a statement.

“Their testimonies have been crucial in uncovering the full extent of Quiboloy’s alleged crimes,” he added.

Some of these victims approached authorities while the police operation inside the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) compound in Davao City was still ongoing, according to PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo.

Thousands of police personnel entered the KJC compound on August 24 to serve the warrant against Quiboloy and four of his subordinates, Jackielyn Roy, Ingrid Canada, Cresente Canada, and Sylvia Cemanes, with cops only retreating on Sept. 8, or after the five suspects’ arrest.

The five suspects have been detained at the PNP custodial center since Sunday shortly after their arrest.

Quiboloy and the five co-accused face child abuse cases before the Davao City court. One of them, Paulene Canada, has been under the custody of authorities since July.

Likewise, Quiboloy has standing arrest warrants for human trafficking issued by a Pasig City court.

Fajardo previously said the testimonies of new victims are still in the documentation process.

INQUIRER.net reached Quiboloy’s legal counsel Israelito Torreon for comment, but he has yet to respond as of posting.

Marbil said the PNP is thoroughly examining the evidence to build a “solid case” against Quiboloy.

“This is just the beginning,” Marbil said. “We will leave no stone unturned in this pursuit of justice.”

“We are sending a clear message – no one will escape justice, especially those who prey on the vulnerable. These victims deserve their day in court, and we will make sure it happens,” he added.

Meanwhile, Marbil encouraged other potential victims of Quiboloy to come out, saying the PNP is “here to help.”

“We encourage anyone who may still be suffering in silence to reach out,” he said.

