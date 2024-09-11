Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu holds 8th “Something Blu” bridal fair

Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu, the premier destination for weddings in Cebu City, proudly announces the arrival of its 8th Bridal Fair, Something Blu–a play on a phrase from the 19th Century Old-English wedding aphorism “Something Olde, Something New.”

Join the 8th Something Blu bridal fair on September 14 & 15 and make your dream wedding come true. For reservations and other inquiries, call 032 402 9900 or e-mail [email protected].

Set to take place on September 14 and 15, 2024, this highly-anticipated event promises to be aspectacular bridal showcase featuring close to 100 of the the most sought-after wedding suppliers in Cebu, while welcoming a handful of new participants from neighboring provinces.

This year’s Something Blu Bridal Fair will be hosted in the versatile setting of the Nina Ballroom that can accommodate up to 800 guests. Over the course of two days, brides- and grooms-to-be, and their families, will have the opportunity to explore a vast array of wedding and celebration services offering exclusive discounts and packages, only to be availed during the 2-day exhibit. From elegant bridal gowns and tuxedos to exquisite floral arrangements and event styling, together with cutting- edge photography services and sentimental, personalizable tokens, all forms of wedding and celebrations services come together under one roof, eager to give Cebu couples top-notch experiences from renowned fashion designers, award-winning photographers, coveted event planners, and talented cake decorators.

“This year’s Bridal Fair marks a significant milestone for us, as we celebrate eight successful years of connecting couples with the best wedding suppliers in the industry,” shared Loraine Dela Torre, Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu’s Director of Events.” We are thrilled to host this event and be part of our clients’ journey of love while helping showcase the latest trends and innovations in wedding planning and styling. Our goal is to provide an unforgettable experience for every couple, helping them bring their dream celebrations to fruition, together with our trusted suppliers.”The celebration culminates with the fair’s signature contest that gives one lucky couple the chance towin their dream wedding, courtesy of Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu and the event’s valuable sponsors.

This year’s prizes include bridal jewelry vouchers from Love & Diamonds; wedding photography and video coverage from Rock Paper Scissors Studios; bespoke couple’s gifts from OneMist Fragrances; couple’s pampering from the One Nadela Medical Group; a multi-tiered wedding cake from Cakes by Mae Ko; Moet & Chandon champagne for toasting from Charlton Trade; bridal make-up by Shyra Qyumbi; use of a bridal car from Himaya Tours; a 2-night honeymoon in Taal Vista Hotel; and finally a dinner reception for 100 guests in Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu.

The 8th Something Blu bridal fair at Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu is not only a celebration of love and commitment but also a testament to the hotel’s dedication to excellence in the wedding industry. As Cebu City’s leading weddings venue, Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu continues to set the standard for exceptional service and unforgettable experiences.

This press release is brought to you by Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu.