Argao, Cebu accident: Man thrown off tricycle, hits bus, dies

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 62-year-old man died after he was thrown off the tricycle he was driving, hit the front of a Ceres Bus, which was following the tricycle, and landed hard on the pavement.

The victim was identified as Eduardo Landongan, a resident of Upper Candabong, Barangay Binlod in Argao town in southern Cebu on Tuesday, September 10.

The victim was brought by the emergency responders of the Argao Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) to the Isidro C. Kintanar Memorial Hospital (ICKMH) in Barangay Bogo in Argao town, but he was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician due to severe traumatic brain injury, secondary to a motor vehicle accident.

Based on the report of Argao Police Station, the tricycle and the Ceres bus were traveling in the same direction, coming from the south and heading north.

Upon reaching Upper Candabong, the side wheel of the tricycle ran over a pile of sand and gravel at the side of the highway. This caused the victim to lose control of the tricycle which then rolled over throwing him off the motorcycle and into the front of the Ceres Bus, which was following him, before landing hard on the pavement.

“Didto siya nasud sa ilalom sa dulong. Naka-full brake na ang bus pero wala gyud siya ingon nalatayan kay wala man tay nakit-an nga blood stain ilawom sa bus,” Patrolman Ranel Macapapas said, investigator of Argao Police Station.

(He was thrown off the tricycle into the front of the bus and he was found under the front of the bus. The bus had already braked but he was not fully ran over by the bus because there were no blood stains under the front of the bus.)

Argao is a first class municipality of the Province of Cebu which is estimated to be 67 kilometers south of Cebu City.

