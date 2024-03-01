Public reminded: Follow traffic rules to avoid accidents

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu –Officials of Mandaue City are reminding motorists to always follow traffic rules to avoid violations and possible accidents.

Mayor Jonas Cortes stated on Friday, March 1, that adherence to traffic rules can ensure drivers’ safety and promote smooth traffic flow.

“Kung magdali ka o mag-counterflow, prone ka sa disgrasya. Importante gyud ang pagsunod sa balaod,” said Cortes.

This reminder followed the circulation of a viral video captured along J.P Rizal St. in Barangay Tabok on Wednesday.

The video showed motorcycle drivers counterflowing while an SUV blocked their path. Mark Suico Gigremosa captured the incident around 7 a.m. on Wednesday after dropping his child off at school.

The video elicited various reactions from netizens.

READ SUV driver in viral counterflow video summoned by LTO-7

Hyll Retuya, assistant head of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM), acknowledged that the SUV was within its lane, emphasizing that counterflowing is prohibited in areas with solid white lines.

However, Retuya stressed that the SUV’s actions were risky as it could have resulted in collisions with other vehicles.

Retuya admitted that moderate to heavy traffic is common in the area during peak hours. He understands that some motorcycle riders may feel the need to overtake other vehicles due to urgency but reiterated that it is not acceptable behavior.

“Musubay lang gyud ta sa mga balaudnon sa mga LGU para dili sad ka ma-alaot pag-abot sa panahon. Kung magdali ka, dapat i-adjust nimo ang imong oras,” said Retuya.

He disclosed that approximately 75 percent of traffic accidents in the city involve motorcycles. Currently, operations are ongoing to apprehend motorists who counterflow and tailgate ambulances during emergencies, aiming to prevent potential accidents.

Those caught will receive a citation ticket, with each violation costing P1,000.

ALSO READ

6 dead, 13 hurt in 2-vehicle collision in Sorsogon

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP